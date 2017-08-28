See All the New Faces Walking In the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Now that it’s almost time for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, everyone is preparing for their favorite Insta-models to strut down the runway. Still, there are plenty of new women set to don lingerie and blow kisses at a pop star. If you want to root for someone who’s walking in the show this year but isn’t already a household name, there are plenty of options to choose from. After all, everyone loves an underdog, even if said underdog is on her way to becoming an Angel.
Of course, Bella Hadid already confirmed her appearance with a series of Instagram photos in a black push-up bra, reassuring her more than 14 million followers that she’ll be there for the second year in a row. And Adriana Lima is walking again this year, despite what her boxing instructor told his class-goers in a controversial e-blast. Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo, already an Angel, will also be walking, as will fellow new mom Candice Swanepoel. Other Angels gracing the runway will include Cindy Bruna, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribiero, Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill.
Scroll through to get to know the first-timers you should be following on Instagram and find out where you might have spotted them before. Now that Leonardo DiCaprio is single, hopefully he’ll be sitting front row.