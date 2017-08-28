See All the New Faces Walking In the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Nigerian model Mayowa Nicholas was discovered at 16. Since then, she's been everywhere, including in an enormous H&M ad in Times Square she made sure to pose underneath.

Sudanese model Grace Bol is constantly mistaken for Alex Wek, but after this runway walk that's sure to change. She's been living in the US since she was young, but still uses her platform as a way to speak out against the injustices in the Sudan.

Dutch model Roosmarijn de Kok is most famous for being accused of shoplifting fish oil and chocolate bars from a Whole Foods in Tribeca way back in 2014, but that should change soon. She's already been prepping for the show by training at Bodies by P and Angel favorite Dogpound.

Brazilian model Samile Bermannelli walked for Kenzo, Valentino, Emporio Armani and Alberta Ferretti, all during her first season. On Instagram, expect plenty of vacation shots, along with New York and LA, as she splits her time between the two places like any top model in the making.

Austrian Nadine Leopold is most famous for dating Harry Styles way back when he was still a member of One Direction. Since then, she's posed plenty for Victoria's Secret, but this is her first time walking for them.

Alecia Morais has already modeled for Victoria's Secret Pink online, but this is her first time on the runway. The Cape Verde model has been shot for Diane von Furstenberg and walked in NYFW for Tibi, Ulla Johnson and Cushnie et Ochs.

Texan Vanessa Moody posted a flashback to the days of Heidi Klum, Gisele and Tyra Banks to celebrate her entry to the world of VS modeling. On Insta, she intersperses her modeling shots with sea turtles and Audrey Hepburn.

Chinese model Estelle Chen was born and raised in Paris and has an Instagram page with all the markings of a Parisian cool girl. Follow her before the show for avocado toasts, Eiffel Tower snaps and of course, shots from all of the shows she's walked in, including Chanel.

Next Management model Aiden Curtis announced on Instagram that her fitting was complete for her first show to her mere 7,000 followers. Curtis already modeled for Moschino, Margiela, Fendi, Chloe and more. The daughter of French model Katoucha Niane was declared a model to watch this year by Vogue .















Now that it’s almost time for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, everyone is preparing for their favorite Insta-models to strut down the runway. Still, there are plenty of new women set to don lingerie and blow kisses at a pop star. If you want to root for someone who’s walking in the show this year but isn’t already a household name, there are plenty of options to choose from. After all, everyone loves an underdog, even if said underdog is on her way to becoming an Angel.

Of course, Bella Hadid already confirmed her appearance with a series of Instagram photos in a black push-up bra, reassuring her more than 14 million followers that she’ll be there for the second year in a row. And Adriana Lima is walking again this year, despite what her boxing instructor told his class-goers in a controversial e-blast. Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo, already an Angel, will also be walking, as will fellow new mom Candice Swanepoel. Other Angels gracing the runway will include Cindy Bruna, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribiero, Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill.

Scroll through to get to know the first-timers you should be following on Instagram and find out where you might have spotted them before. Now that Leonardo DiCaprio is single, hopefully he’ll be sitting front row.