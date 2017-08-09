Here’s the Problem With Latest ‘Study’ Claiming Yoga Boosts Mental Health

Conference Presentations Aren’t Publications

There’s an important point here that not a single journalist picked up on. These were conference presentations. What that means is that they weren’t peer-reviewed research, they weren’t published papers, they were just people presenting the findings of ongoing work.

Conference presentations are evidence in the same way that a buttered piece of bread is a beef sandwich. It’s half-done, preliminary, and often missing the meat. The studies might turn out to be incredibly important, but there’s always the chance that, when all the data is collected, the results will be negative anyway. It’s also important to remember that there are serious issues with pre-publication research, which is often much more biased than research that has been through peer-review. This is for a number of reasons, but primarily because you don’t get much information about these pre-published studies. Rather than a 3,000 word article, you get a 200-word abstract, which tells you very little about what the researchers did, and what they might have gotten wrong.

But that’s not all.

These studies, all eight of them, were tiny. Seriously tiny. The biggest one had about 80 participants. Many didn’t even have a control group. Regardless of how interesting your results are, if you only tested 23 people and didn’t have a control group, you’ve basically wasted your time because you literally can’t prove anything with that few people. So what happens when you look at large studies of yoga?

Yoga Is Exercise

The media has represented these studies as groundbreaking research, but it turns out that they aren’t, really. People have been looking at yoga as an intervention for conditions from lower back pain to depression for years. It turns out that, when you do a massive study with hundreds or even thousands of participants, yoga does…not so well. In fact, it is basically indistinguishable from any other form of light exercise. To put it another way, there’s no health difference between yoga and going for a walk in the park.

This is not at all surprising. Yoga is basically just another form of light exercise. There’s no physiological reason to expect that yoga has any actual benefit.