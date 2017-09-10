The Art World’s Most Involved Socialites

With stints at a string of Swiss art galleries under her belt, Sibylle is best known to art types as an investor and the director of private sales at Paddle8 . Now, it appears this power player is trying her hand as a co-founder of a yet-to-be-revealed company, simply called Concrete Projects.

One of megacollector George Economou ’s five children, Alexandra Economou is a curator, collector and social fixture who frequents mainstay museums like The Guggenheim and The Swiss Institute . The twenty-something beauty currently resides in New York, where her Soho apartment is filled to the hilt with rare works.

The son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour , Dylan Brant inherited his stepfather Peter Brant ’s love of art, and began his career at just 16 at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, Italy. Now, the 27-year-old is a prolific art connector, and also sits at the helm of his own nonprofit, Young & Starving, which helps artists seek out gallery representation.

As the Director of Membership for The Cultivist , a London-based members-only art club that provides exclusive access to museum, galleries, and art fairs around the world, Laura de Gunzburg not only has an eye for emerging artists, but collectors, too. What’s more, de Gunzburg is also the founder and chair of the Dia Art Foundation ’s Contemporary Council.

As the daughter of Prince Andrew , Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Eugenie might be a de facto Princess, but she also has a penchant for the wheelings and dealings in the art world. After a stint in New York, spent interning for online auction house Paddle8 in 2013, Eugenie is now an Associate Director of London-based auction house Hauser & Wirth .

This current flame of crooner Ellie Goulding is a Harvard-educated power-player within Sotheby’s contemporary art department. The 25-year-old London native now lives in New York, where he keeps an eye on emerging talent—at least those fit for the Sotheby’s auction block.

This daughter of denim magnate Paul Marciano may have a pair of best-selling skinny jeans named after her, but Olivia Marciano also serves as the New York contingent of family’s art enterprise, The Marciano Art Foundation . The family opened its first museum in Los Angeles this past May.

Fashion darling and social butterfly Roya Sachs comes from a long line of art collectors and creators including her father, Rolf Sachs , whose own conceptual art fetches thousands on the auction block. Rather than create her own, Roya has opted to wheel and deal as an independent curator; she is quickly becoming well-known for spotting untapped talent.

This dashing art advisor is just 23-years-old, and operates LVH Art alongside his mother, seasoned curator Susanne Van Hagen , out of London. The wunderkind has also recently struck out on his own with a roving art show entitled, "What’s Up?" showcasing 50 young artists, each of which was hand selected by the young art impresario himself.











Beautiful 20-somethings aren’t often considered to be the most frequent art world patrons. That is, unless, you’re one of these ten luminaries who rival any deep-pocketed banker, all thanks to their voracious appetite for priceless works of art. From power dealers to top collectors, it’s easy to see that these young patrons aren’t just in it for the party—they know their way around modern masterpieces, too.

Zachary Weiss is a contributor to the Style and Art & Culture sections of Observer and beyond.

More Fall Arts:

Top 10 Fall Art Exhibitions

Not-to-Miss Fall Art Events

Emerging Art World Power Players

Best New Art Spaces to Visit This Fall

Top 10 Fall Movie Releases

Top 10 TV Shows to Add to Your Queue This Fall