See 15 Hudson Yards’ Priciest Penthouse Yet

The most expensive penthouse yet is now for sale at 15 Hudson Yards. Scroll through to see inside the luxe duplex.









The priciest apartment yet at 15 Hudson Yards is now on the market.

Most of the units in the building hit the market around a year ago, except for the four duplex penthouses. And now, the first of those penthouses is officially for sale, asking $32 million.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom aerie is designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro along with Rockwell Group, and it’s just as glassy and glitzy as expected.

The first floor is comprised of a great room with double height ceilings and a fireplace, per the listing from Corcoran Sunshine Market Group, as well as a dining room, library, family room and a custom Bulthaup kitchen with Miele appliances.

The penthouse is equipped with a private elevator, as well as plenty of floor-to-ceiling glass windows. A glass staircase leads to the second level of the 5,161-square-foot condo, which has a media room with a wet bar, as well as three bedrooms suites.

The plush master suite has double dressing rooms and two master baths, as well as sunset and river views.

Not to forget about the amenities—the entire 50th floor is dedicated to fitness and wellness, including an “aquatics center” with an indoor swimming pool and a massive gym, yoga studio, spa suites and beauty bar. One floor up, there are private dining suites, a lounge, club room, screening too and golf club lounge.

While this penthouse on the 88th floor is the most expensive listing yet at 15 Hudson Yards, there are still three more to go—we’ll just have to wait for a peek inside the rest of the pricy pads.