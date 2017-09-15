See 15 Hudson Yards’ Priciest Penthouse Yet

By
The most expensive penthouse yet is now for sale at 15 Hudson Yards. Scroll through to see inside the luxe duplex.
Courtesy Related-Oxford
The two-floor aerie has its own private elevator.
Courtesy Related-Oxford
It's on the market for $32 million.
Corcoran
The views are incredible.
Corcoran
Advertisement
Advertisement
The kitchen is custom, of course.
Corcoran
One of the six bathrooms.
Corcoran
The building features 40,000 square feet of amenities.
Courtesy Related-Oxford
Slideshow | List
- / 7

The priciest apartment yet at 15 Hudson Yards is now on the market.

Most of the units in the building hit the market around a year ago, except for the four duplex penthouses. And now, the first of those penthouses is officially for sale, asking $32 million.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom aerie is designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro along with Rockwell Group, and it’s just as glassy and glitzy as expected.

The first floor is comprised of a great room with double height ceilings and a fireplace, per the listing from Corcoran Sunshine Market Group, as well as a dining room, library, family room and a custom Bulthaup kitchen with Miele appliances.

The penthouse is equipped with a private elevator, as well as plenty of floor-to-ceiling glass windows. A glass staircase leads to the second level of the 5,161-square-foot condo, which has a media room with a wet bar, as well as three bedrooms suites.

The plush master suite has double dressing rooms and two master baths, as well as sunset and river views.

Not to forget about the amenities—the entire 50th floor is dedicated to fitness and wellness, including an “aquatics center” with an indoor swimming pool and a massive gym, yoga studio, spa suites and beauty bar. One floor up, there are private dining suites, a lounge, club room, screening too and golf club lounge. 

While this penthouse on the 88th floor is the most expensive listing yet at 15 Hudson Yards, there are still three more to go—we’ll just have to wait for a peek inside the rest of the pricy pads.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page