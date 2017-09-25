Amy Irving Finally Sold Her Prasada Apartment

She's not going too far; she bought an apartment at 75 Central Park West two years ago.

As the listing declares, there is "plenty of space for a grand piano."

It took her nearly two years to find a buyer.

Amy Irving finally sold her apartment at 50 Central Park West—scroll through to see inside the chic prewar abode.











At long last, actress Amy Irving has sold her apartment at the Prasada.

Irving purchased the co-op at 50 Central Park West for $6.9 million in 2005, two years before she married screenwriter Kenneth Bowser. In September 2015, Irving listed the four-bedroom, six-bathroom unit for $11.5 million, but struggled to find a buyer willing to match the hefty price tag.

The apartment lingered on the market, despite all of its prewar charm, original moldings, custom woodwork and herringbone and parquet hardwood floors. By August 2016, the price was slashed down to $9.88 million, and the unit was delisted.

It reappeared in October 2016, with a newly lowered ask of $9 million, and a brokerage switch from Corcoran to Douglas Elliman. Finally, in March this year, when the home was further discounted to just under $8 million, the unit went into contract, but it sold for a tad less—the buyers paid $7.54 million for Irving’s abode.

There are decorative fireplaces in the living room as well as in the wood paneled formal dining room, says the listing shared by Raphael De Niro and Danielle Sevier. The windowed eat-in kitchen has custom cabinetry, and there’s also a home office.

The actress seems to be very fond of the Upper West Side, or rather, of Central Park West specifically, considering the number of homes she’s owned there—aside from this unit, she bought a $9 million apartment at 75 Central Park West in October 2015, and she previously owned a smaller unit at 25 Central Park West.

And while Irving surely isn’t too thrilled that she parted ways with the residence for $4 million less than she was hoping, it’s not like she’ll be hurting too much—Irving reportedly received a $100 million settlement when she divorced Steven Spielberg in 1989.