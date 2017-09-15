Is Ben Affleck the Next Celebrity Moving to 15 Central Park West?

The kitchen looks like most of the others in the building.

Ben Affleck was seen checking out a luxe condo at 15 Central Park West. Scroll through to see inside the pricy rental.









A long list of famous names have called 15 Central Park West home at some point, including Robert de Niro, Mark Wahlberg, Kelsey Grammer, Sandy Weill and Alex Rodriguez.

Some have bought homes in the Robert A. M. Stern-designed condo, while others have rented. It seems Ben Affleck may opt for the latter, as he was seen checking out a three-bedroom, 3.5-bath unit in the celeb-filled building this week.

Accompanied by his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, Affleck looked at unit 26C, according to the New York Post, and it just so happens to be the very unit that Wahlberg once rented. It’s also where Rodriguez reportedly tried to move in, after he was forced out of his other apartment in the building.

The apartment spans 2,761 square feet, and has heated floors, 11-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, per the listing shared by Douglas Elliman brokers Katherine Gauthier and Will Rivera. It’s currently listed for $39,000 a month, which is quite a bit less than the $46,000 a month it was priced at in April 2016.

The two are not moving in together, however—the apartment is reportedly only for Affleck and his children.

The unit has all the luxe finishes one has come to expect of 15 CPW, like stainless steel appliances and marble bedecked bathrooms. And, of course, all the amenities everyone fawns over, like the movie room, indoor pool and spa, private restaurant, library and wine cellar.

On the West Coast, Affleck’s former Brentwood home with now ex-wife Jennifer Garner recently had a celeb moment, too. Apparently, the home (which was also once owned by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber) was used to shoot Home Again.