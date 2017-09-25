Love it or hate it, CBS’ The Big Bang Theory is the most dominant broadcast offering of the last decade. Last season, in its 10th year on air, the sitcom was still going strong with a huge viewership average of 14 million, according to TV Series Finale. To put that into perspective, Game of Thrones set series ratings records this season with 12.1 million viewers for the finale. And the Big Bang audience should only keep growing with the prequel spinoff Young Sheldon arriving.

Tonight, Season 11 debuts and we’re expecting similarly gargantuan ratings numbers. If you’re interested in watching the premiere, we’ve got you covered with all the ways you can live-stream the episode below.

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 Premiere Date, Episodes and Timing

Date: Monday, September 25

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Episode Title: “The Proposal Proposal”

TV Channel: CBS

How to Live-Stream The Big Bang Theory Season 11 Premiere Online

Similar to the Star Trek: Discovery premiere and live stream, the easiest way for you to check out The Big Bang Theory Season 11 premiere is by getting yourself a CBS All Access subscription. If you already pay for cable, no worries, all you need is your log-in and password information. But if not, you’re going to need to pay.

The service costs $5.99 per month with commercials and $9.99 per month without advertisements. If you’re only interested in checking out tonight’s “The Proposal Proposal,” CBS offers new subscribers a week-long free trial that can be canceled before payment is required.

The other way you can live-stream the episode is through DirecTV Now, which offers a free seven-day trial before paid membership kicks off. It’s pretty straightforward.

How to Live-Stream The Big Bang Theory Season 11 Premiere on Mobile

The CBS All Access app is the way to go if you’re looking to live-stream The Big Bang Theory on your phone or tablet. You can download the app for free on the App Store, Google Play store and Windows Store. But remember, you’ll need your cable provider log-in information to watch, unless you go out and buy a subscription.

The other way to watch the Season 11 premiere is through the DirectTV Now app on App Store and Google Play store. Other than that, you’re on your own.

Happy viewing!