Bobbi Brown’s Cozy Ski Chalet Could Be Yours

By
Cosmetics guru Bobbi Brown wants to sell her chic Colorado home. Scroll through to see inside.
Telluride Properties
Sadly, the dogs aren't included.
Telluride Properties
It's ideal for avid skiers and golfers.
Telluride Properties
The master suite has its own private terrace.
Telluride Properties
Just one of the six fireplaces.
Telluride Properties
There's even a fireplace in the master bath.
Telluride Properties
There's also a steam room, sauna and ski locker room.
Telluride Properties
The cabin-style home was built in 2000.
Telluride Properties
After a yearlong break, cosmetics mogul and author Bobbi Brown is once again shopping around her chic Colorado vacation home.

Brown last listed the seven-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home in Mountain Village for $6.5 million about a year ago, and now it’s offered at a minor discount, with a $6.25 million price tag is attached.

Bobbi Brown is trying to sell her Colorado cabin. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for BPW Foundation

The “family legacy” property was built in 2000, and has been consistently updated and taken care of, according to the listing held by Telluride Properties broker Denise Scanlon. The 8,306-square-foot cabin-style home has an open layout, with a chef’s kitchen, cozy dining room, game room and no less than six fireplaces.

Like any good ski chalet, the residence also offers a ski locker, hot tub, sauna and steam shower, as well as an outdoor patio with a custom fireplace and a number of entertaining areas. It’s all located on a 0.46 acre lot, which is within walking distance to both the Mountain Village Telluride Gondola and the Telluride Ski & Golf Club.

Brown stepped down from her role as CCO at her eponymous beauty company last year, but she’s been keeping very busy. Aside from her newest book, Beauty: From the Inside Out, released this year, she’s also branched into glasses, with the aptly named Bobbi Brown Eyewear. She’s also renovating The George Inn, located in Montclair, New Jersey, with her husband, Steven Plofker—it should be open sometime this fall, if anyone wants to book a room.

