Bobbi Brown’s Cozy Ski Chalet Could Be Yours

Cosmetics guru Bobbi Brown wants to sell her chic Colorado home. Scroll through to see inside.









After a yearlong break, cosmetics mogul and author Bobbi Brown is once again shopping around her chic Colorado vacation home.

Brown last listed the seven-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home in Mountain Village for $6.5 million about a year ago, and now it’s offered at a minor discount, with a $6.25 million price tag is attached.

The “family legacy” property was built in 2000, and has been consistently updated and taken care of, according to the listing held by Telluride Properties broker Denise Scanlon. The 8,306-square-foot cabin-style home has an open layout, with a chef’s kitchen, cozy dining room, game room and no less than six fireplaces.

Like any good ski chalet, the residence also offers a ski locker, hot tub, sauna and steam shower, as well as an outdoor patio with a custom fireplace and a number of entertaining areas. It’s all located on a 0.46 acre lot, which is within walking distance to both the Mountain Village Telluride Gondola and the Telluride Ski & Golf Club.

Brown stepped down from her role as CCO at her eponymous beauty company last year, but she’s been keeping very busy. Aside from her newest book, Beauty: From the Inside Out, released this year, she’s also branched into glasses, with the aptly named Bobbi Brown Eyewear. She’s also renovating The George Inn, located in Montclair, New Jersey, with her husband, Steven Plofker—it should be open sometime this fall, if anyone wants to book a room.