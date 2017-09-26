Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the most underrated comedies on TV right now, but it just doesn’t have the viewership to keep going much longer. And that’s a shame because it’s far better than The Big Bang Theory or Young Sheldon. Why does the viewing public reward such trash and ignore the brilliance of Andy Samberg’s porn jokes? The world may never know.

Here’s a quick refresher on the Season 4 finale in case you’ve forgotten what went down: Jake and Rosa were set up by dirty cops to take the fall for their bank robberies. After a series of disastrous court room antics, they are both sentenced to prison. The Nine-Nine promises to get them out.

Now that you’re all caught up, here’s how you can live-stream tonight’s Season 5 premiere.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 5 Premiere Date, Episode and Time

Date: Tuesday, September 26

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Episode Title: “The Big House Pt. 1”

TV Channel: Fox

How to Live-Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 5 Premiere Online

The best way you can watch “The Big House Pt. 1” online is through Fox Live. First-time users will be treated to a one-hour “Preview Pass.” Otherwise, you’ll need your cable log-in and password to be able to live-stream the show.

If you don’t have access to cable provider information, you can always watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online through DirecTV Now. DirecTV offers a free seven-day trial, meaning you get a full week of free watchable content before they start making you pay. If you cancel your subscription before the seven days are up, you’re in the clear and will not be charges.

How to Live-Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 5 Premiere on Mobile

Again, your best bet here is to go through Fox with their Fox Now App. The app is available for free download in the App Store, the Google Play store or the Microsoft Store. But remember, if you don’t have cable log-in information, you’re not going to be able to live-stream the episode.

That is, unless you download the DirecTV Now app on App Store and Google Play where you can work out the same free seven-day trial deal.

Happy viewing!