Jessica Alba, Sofia Richie and David Beckham Were Seen at NYFW

Dita Von Teese performed at the wild Philipp Plein show, where Future and Nicki Minaj also took the stage.

David Beckham and son Brooklyn Beckham at the Victoria Beckham show, where they obviously sat front row.

Nicki Minaj attended the ICONS party. She also performed at Philipp Plein, telling the audience, "Designers get really big and really rich off of our culture.”

Could there be a new Simple Life in the making? Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's little sister Sofia seem ready for it.



















If you haven’t made it to a New York Fashion Week party yet, it’s entirely possible you haven’t examined the ensembles worn by the plethora of A-list stars who are currently invading New York City. Post-Burning Man, celebrities flocked to the front rows.

Most members of the cast of Keeping up with the Kardashians were spotted at Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party (yes, the one Tiffany Trump wanted to attend). The black tie, rock ‘n’ roll themed party at the Plaza Hotel had high-profile appearances from Insta-star Selena Gomez, former Leonardo DiCaprio girlfriend Nina Agdal, yoga DJ Paris Hilton, Angel Adriana Lima and a whole slew of socialites. The unexpected guest list also included Cindy Crawford, Young Thug, Amber Rose, Issa Rae and Jim Carrey who announced, “There’s no meaning to any of this.”

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Sofia Richie and the Hilton sisters all posed with Minnie Mouse at Monse, which has the makings for the next great reality show squad. The Beckham boys watched Victoria from the front row. And Halsey sat front row with her new boyfriend, New Orleans rapper G-Eazy, before they went to a bodega for a photoshoot.

Scroll through for inspiration for your own fashion week plans, whether you want to want to channel your inner Disney princess or a real live princess.