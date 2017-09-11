Jessica Alba, Sofia Richie and David Beckham Were Seen at NYFW

By 09/11/17 12:22pm
Could there be a new Simple Life in the making? Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's little sister Sofia seem ready for it.
Getty Images for Disney
Selena Gomez in millennial pink with her boyfriend The Weeknd.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
A very pregnant Jessica Alba attended Rebecca Minkoff.
Brian Ach/Getty Images for TRESemme
Nicki Minaj attended the ICONS party. She also performed at Philipp Plein, telling the audience, "Designers get really big and really rich off of our culture.”
Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kim K. looked very Paris Hilton in a silver dress.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Danielle Brooks, Cardi B and Leslie Jones were front row for Christian Siriano.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Leo's former girlfriend Nina Agdal.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Advertisement
Advertisement
David Beckham and son Brooklyn Beckham at the Victoria Beckham show, where they obviously sat front row.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner with former Justin Bieber girlfriend Hailey Baldwin.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Younger star Nico Tortorella checking out the inclusive runway at Chromat.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows
Advertisement
Advertisement
Australian model Jordan Barrett with actress Bella Thorne, who was recently dating Kardashian ex Scott Disick.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)
Ciara found time for Belvedere #sponcon at the ICONS party, posing in Stuart Weitzman heels.
Instagram
Socialite Olivia Palermo traded reality TV for designing.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leslie Jones, Gina Gershon and Patricia Clarkson prove fashion week is fun.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher at Cushnie Et Ochs, without her beau in tow.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows
Dita Von Teese performed at the wild Philipp Plein show, where Future and Nicki Minaj also took the stage.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Caroline Vreeland street style snapped with Shea Marie.
Instagram
Sasheer Zamata, Issa Rae, Elisabeth Moss, Deborah Lloyd and Man Repeller Leandra Medine at the Kate Spade Presentation.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Instagram star Selena Gomez at the #BoF500 gala dinner at the Public Hotel.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion
Advertisement
Advertisement
Halsey with new boyfriend G-Eazy at the Jonathan Simkhai show.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows
Ashley Benson ventured to Williamsburg for the Refinery29 29Rooms party.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Refinery29
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Minnie Mouse and Nicky Hilton.
Anna Webber/Getty Images for Disney
Slideshow | List
- / 22

If you haven’t made it to a New York Fashion Week party yet, it’s entirely possible you haven’t examined the ensembles worn by the plethora of A-list stars who are currently invading New York City. Post-Burning Man, celebrities flocked to the front rows.

Most members of the cast of Keeping up with the Kardashians were spotted at Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party (yes, the one Tiffany Trump wanted to attend). The black tie, rock ‘n’ roll themed party at the Plaza Hotel had high-profile appearances from Insta-star Selena Gomez, former Leonardo DiCaprio girlfriend Nina Agdal, yoga DJ Paris Hilton, Angel Adriana Lima and a whole slew of socialites. The unexpected guest list also included Cindy Crawford, Young Thug, Amber Rose, Issa Rae and Jim Carrey who announced, “There’s no meaning to any of this.”

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Sofia Richie and the Hilton sisters all posed with Minnie Mouse at Monse, which has the makings for the next great reality show squad. The Beckham boys watched Victoria from the front row. And Halsey sat front row with her new boyfriend, New Orleans rapper G-Eazy, before they went to a bodega for a photoshoot.

Scroll through for inspiration for your own fashion week plans, whether you want to want to channel your inner Disney princess or a real live princess.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page