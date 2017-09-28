Where 17 Top Chefs Eat When They’re Off Duty

Chef Dan Churchill

There is a little Italian restaurant in Melbourne known as Pellegrini’s. If you're looking for fine elaborate Italian cuisine, this is not what you come to this pasta bar for. If you want to meet your long lost Nonna, have her cook for you, and enjoy an honest meal that has been served on the bar tops since 1954—you have arrived.

With a wooden board indicating the menu, a glass cabinet for sweets, cakes and Italian fare, it's absolute family comfort at its finest. There's also a nonnegotiable coffee to finish your meal, in true Italian style. Of course it comes as an espresso.

It takes me back to Italy, from the hosts speaking Italian to having a bowl of pasta placed in front of you, with no concern for presentation. My go-to's are rigatone and spaghetti saltati, but to be honest they are all comfort goodness.