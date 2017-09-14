Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Just Bought Another Incredible Home













Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are adding yet another glamorous home to their already impressive collection of real estate.

The couple, who were busy this week making the rounds at New York Fashion Week along with their model children, Kaia and Presley Gerber, bought a 5,386-square-foot Beverly Hills residence from OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder.

They paid $11.63 million for the single-story residence, per the Los Angeles Times, so they scored a discount from the $12.75 million that Tedder and his wife, Genevieve, were hoping for.

Located in the Trousdale neighborhood, the house features five-bedrooms, 4.5-bathrooms. It was built in 1959, and the open floor plan is accented by lots of sliding glass doors that open to the multiple outdoor spaces—there’s plenty of room for the entire genetically blessed fam. There’s also an outdoor “dining pavilion,” according to the listing held by Partners Trust broker David Gray, as well as a fire pit and several entertaining areas by the pool.

Tedder worked with Alvarez Morris Architectural Studio in order to renovate, redesign and expand the house, including adding an extra bedroom and den. There’s a floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the living room, and the eat-in kitchen has a marble island. Crawford and Gerber still own their palatial Malibu estate, as far as we can tell, but they listed it for sale nearly a year ago, attaching a hefty $60 million price tag.

The couple did, however, offload their Cabo mansion in spring 2016, around the same time their pal George Clooney sold his home in the same area. But Crawford and Gerber don’t need to worry about being too far from George and Amal Clooney, at least not in New York—the duo reportedly bought an apartment directly above the Clooneys at 100 East 53rd Street.