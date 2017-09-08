CNBC Anchor Carl Quintanilla Bought a Brand New Hamptons Home

It was on the market for $3.325 million.

Here's what a similar version of the new development home looks like.

Hamptons season might not be in full swing anymore, but that isn’t stopping anyone from scooping up luxe homes out east.

Emmy Award winning journalist Carl Quintanilla scooped up a brand-new home in Bridgehampton, located in the Barn & Vine neighborhood.

The Squawk on the Street and Squawk Alley anchor and his wife, former CNBC and MSNBC producer Judy Chung, bought a seven-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom new development home at 25 Barn Lane, located on a 0.96-acre lot.

The open floor plan includes a fully finished lower level, and there are vaulted ceilings and a “nautical flair” throughout the 4,269-square-foot home, per the listing shared by Douglas Elliman brokers Aaron Curti, Raphael Avigdor and James Peyton. The home was last on the market for $3.33 million, and the brokerage maintained that it sold for “very close to ask.”

The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and a center island. There’s a heated gunite pool on the property, as well as a bluestone patio.

Owners in the Bridgehampton development have a membership to Chaloners at Barn and Vine, a concierge and management service—they take care of pretty much everything, including any estate maintenance, cleaning and maid services as well as errand and concierge services. There’s also access to a personal chef, party planner and personal shopper.

“The concierge service is unique and most definitely a perk that owners enjoy,” Curti told the Observer. “[I] can’t speak for Carl, but the location, the architectural and design elements, the neighborhood and the services are typically what people say they like most about Barn & Vine.”

Quintanilla is joining an array of news anchors with lavish homes out east—Matt Lauer owns multiple homes in the area, Katie Couric is in East Hampton and CNN’s Don Lemon bought a $3.1 million Sag Harbor house, just to name a few.