Take a Gourmet Cycling Trip In Croatia This Fall

There are 236 unique rooms as well as 12 suites in the hotel.

There's a unique offering in Croatia in October—scroll through to find out more about the cycling adventure.













Labor Day has come and gone, marking the unofficial end of summer. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still plan an upcoming European getaway—in fact, the off-season is when many travelers opt to take their trip, given the considerably smaller crowds of tourists.

In the past few years, Croatia has become an increasingly popular vacation destination, but why not make your trip to the scenic spot a unique one, that doesn’t solely revolve around Instagramming sunset pictures in Dubrovnik?

Hotel Lone, in Rovinj, is offering guests the opportunity to partake in the fourth annual Bike & Gourmet Tour, which takes place on October 7 and 8. It’s not a problem if you or your travel companions aren’t exactly cycling experts—there are different trail options depending on your level of experience.

The first day of the two-day tour is the Monti trail, where you’ll see Kazun stone huts and Histria Aromatica arboretum and gardens, as well as various farms. The second day you’ll embark on the aptly titled Mare trail, which is more seafood-heavy. It starts at the Zlatni rt Park, and goes along the coast to the San Polo cove, where you’ll then find a picnic comprised of tuna carpaccio, shrimp and sardines served beachside.

After the sightseeing and dining, the trails split depending on experience—there’s the Sport trail, which is for those more accustomed to cycling (it’s a bit longer and more difficult), or the Hobby trail. And of course, guides take you along the entire trip.

And once you’ve completed the more active part of your vacation, you can return to Hotel Lone. The sleek, modern resort, part of Design Hotels, is comprised of 236 rooms and 12 suites, with views of the picture perfect coastline. And as charming and chic as all the accommodations are, after all that cycling, the spa is likely to have the greatest appeal, and it doesn’t disappoint.

The Mediterranean-inspired wellness center includes two separate, interconnected hydromassage rooms, where one can float and relax in the hydromassage beds and chairs, all surrounded by the sound of waterfalls. And cyclists might want to stop at the “vitality bar” before they head off onto the biking adventure—an invigorating energy drink sounds like a good idea before spending the day pedaling.