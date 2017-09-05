Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, More Pay Tribute to Late Acting Coach Elizabeth Kemp

Elizabeth Kemp, longtime actress and well respected acting coach, passed away unexpectedly over the weekend. She was 65.

The exact cause of death has not yet been released, but a Facebook post on her official page confirming her passing described it as a “shock.”

Kemp’s death was first announced by Lady Gaga, who was one of her students at the famed Actors Studio, when she paid tribute to her during a performance Saturday at Fenway Park in Boston.

Kemp joined the Actors Studio in 1995 and went on to teach many stars including Lady Gaga, Hugh Jackman and Bradley Cooper. In 2011, Kemp joined Cooper’s interview on Inside The Actors Studio, where the three-time Academy Award nominated star expressed his appreciation for her.

“The thing I wanted to say was that I was never able to relax in my life before her,” Cooper said (per TheWrap).

Gaga told the crowd she was informed of Kemp’s passing by Cooper before dedicating her performance of “The Edge of Glory” to her teacher.

“What was incredible was that Bradley told me Elizabeth died with such dignity. She knew she was going to go but he told me it was very graceful,” Gaga said to the crowd. “She would have wanted each and every one of you to feel so grateful. … She was such a strong woman. She used to ask me all the time to go back to the hardest thing in my heart for the stage.”

Jackman also paid tribute to his mentor.

Elizabeth Kemp I celebrate your life and am profoundly grateful to have spent precious time with you. https://t.co/oGqVbSwSOW@ladygaga — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 3, 2017

Kemp began her career in the original production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas before scoring her first movie role in 1980’s He Knows You’re Not Alone.