The Behind-the-Scenes Moments You Missed at the Emmys

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom revealed she bought her Gucci gown because designers wouldn't send her clothes. Expect to see it for sale on The Real Real.

There were rumors that Laura Dern snubbed Reese Witherspoon by not hugging her after her win, but this photo proves they're still #bff like Reese's hashtag.













If you missed the Emmys last night because the thought of devoting your important Sunday evening to an awards show that lasts for hours sounds exhausting, you weren’t alone. Less people than usual tuned in, as many were devoting time to watching to their team’s Sunday night football game. But luckily, the truly exciting moments went on behind-the-scenes, from pre-show prep to wedding cake goals.

Scroll through to see Reese Witherspoon pose with bestie and Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern (definitively proving they’re not feuding), as well as Modern Family star and FTC nemesis Sofia Vergara pose with co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, plus This Is Us stars with their TV families.