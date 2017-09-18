The Behind-the-Scenes Moments You Missed at the Emmys

If you missed the Emmys last night because the thought of devoting your important Sunday evening to an awards show that lasts for hours sounds exhausting, you weren’t alone. Less people than usual tuned in, as many were devoting time to watching to their team’s Sunday night football game. But luckily, the truly exciting moments went on behind-the-scenes, from pre-show prep to wedding cake goals.
Scroll through to see Reese Witherspoon pose with bestie and Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern (definitively proving they’re not feuding), as well as Modern Family star and FTC nemesis Sofia Vergara pose with co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, plus This Is Us stars with their TV families.