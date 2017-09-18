The Behind-the-Scenes Moments You Missed at the Emmys

By 09/18/17 11:33am
It's not quite Ellen DeGenere's Oscar selfie, but it's still a solid shot.
Instagram
Debra Messing's pre-show routine involved a visit to Joanna Vargas Skincare and Salon, where Elisabeth Moss, Mandy Moore and Carrie Coon.
Instagram
Kiernan Shipka unwound after the awards show in Miu Miu with her dog.
Instagram
There were rumors that Laura Dern snubbed Reese Witherspoon by not hugging her after her win, but this photo proves they're still #bff like Reese's hashtag.
Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gabrielle Union-Wade posted this pre-show photo with the caption, "Ole top of the wedding cake asses..."
Instagram
Chrissy Metz poses with show dad Milo Ventimiglia at the FOX after party at Vibiana.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom revealed she bought her Gucci gown because designers wouldn't send her clothes. Expect to see it for sale on The Real Real.
Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
The team behind Full Frontal with Samantha Bee stuck together.
Instagram
Yara Shahidi, who's heading to Harvard, shows off her look.
Instagram
Modern Family star Sofia Vergara kept her Instagram followers up-to-date on ever second of her Emmys journey.
Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mandy Moore posed with TV son Sterling Brown, the first black actor to win the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series since '98.
Instagram
Julianne Hough made sure to get in a last minute
Instagram
Lea Michele pauses for a break with her glam squad.
Instagram
Slideshow | List
- / 13

If you missed the Emmys last night because the thought of devoting your important Sunday evening to an awards show that lasts for hours sounds exhausting, you weren’t alone. Less people than usual tuned in, as many were devoting time to watching to their team’s Sunday night football game. But luckily, the truly exciting moments went on behind-the-scenes, from pre-show prep to wedding cake goals.

Scroll through to see Reese Witherspoon pose with bestie and Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern (definitively proving they’re not feuding), as well as Modern Family star and FTC nemesis Sofia Vergara pose with co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, plus This Is Us stars with their TV families.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page