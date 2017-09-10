How to Live-Stream the ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Midseason Premiere

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns for its midseason premiere tonight…if you’re in to that sort of thing. We enjoyed the first six episodes of The Walking Dead spinoff because it differed from the clunky original. Deliberately paced and character-focused, it really looked like Fear actually wanted to say something about the fall of society. But no, season two rolled around and settled into a villain-of-the-week format and it was all down hill from there.

But we still hold out hope that Fear can find its way back. Madison, Nick and Alicia found themselves in a tricky situation fraught with tension when last we saw them. Hopefully, the back half of season three can carry that drama forward.

If you’re hoping to catch the zombie drama tonight, here are all the ways you can live-stream the episode.

Fear the Walking Dead Midseason Premiere Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 9 p.m. EST

TV Channel: AMC

How to Live-Stream Fear The Walking Dead Midseason Premiere Online

You can live-stream Fear the Walking Dead on AMC’s Live Stream website, where you will need to log in with your cable provider information. If you do not have access to a cable log-in, you can watch Fear the Walking Dead through DirecTV Now. DirecTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full week for free before your paid membership begins.

How to Live-Stream Fear the Walking Dead Midseason Premiere on Mobile

You can live stream Fear the Walking Dead on AMC’s app. The AMC app is available on Google Play and iTunes. DirecTV also has an DirecTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Fear the Walking Dead for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.