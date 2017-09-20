Floyd Mayweather Treated Himself to a Lavish Beverly Hills Estate

There's a full movie theater in the guest house, which would have been ideal for watching the fight.

After Floyd Mayweather‘s victory against Conor McGregor in the aptly titled “Money Fight” in August, the boxing champion took home at least $100 million. Now, we know where a large portion of that purse went, as Mayweather just purchased a pricy, palatial Beverly Hills mansion.

Mayweather’s new 15,096-square-foot “French Modern” abode was originally built in 1992, but it was extensively renovated by developer Nile Niami in 2015, and was last on the market for $28.95 million. Two years ago, it was asking significantly more, at $38 million. Mayweather, however, reportedly paid $25.5 million for the house, plus an extra $500,000 for all of the expensive furnishings.

The extravagant six-bedroom, 10-bathroom main house includes a formal dining room, paneled library and family room, as well as a formal living room with no less than 10 sets of French doors. The gourmet kitchen is imported from Italy, according to the listing held by Hilton & Hyland broker Drew Fenton.

A full cocktail bar features a glass enclosed wine cellar on display, and the master suite is equipped with double baths as well as a private terrace, plus “extravagant” walk-in closets and Italian cabinetry. In the guest house, there’s a movie theater for 20 guests, plus a Miele concession bar, which sounds like it would have been perfect to watch Mayweather’s win over McGregor. There’s also a gym, staff suite and a four-car garage.

In addition, there’s a pool and pool house, both surrounded by black and white marble.

Mayweather reportedly completed the transaction in all-cash deal—considering the serious influx of money the boxing champion recently received, that’s not too surprising. And considering he bought the home entirely furnished, it sounds like he’ll be moving right in.