Floyd Mayweather Treated Himself to a Lavish Beverly Hills Estate

By 09/20/17 12:07pm
Floyd Mayweather, Jr. just bought a lavish Beverly Hills house. Scroll through to see inside the boxing champion's luxe new digs.
Hilton & Hyland
He paid $26 million for the estate.
Hilton & Hyland
Two years ago, the property was asking a staggering $38 million.
Hilton & Hyland
It's described as "French Modern."
Hilton & Hyland
The library features a bit of a darker tone.
Hilton & Hyland
The kitchen was imported from Italy.
Hilton & Hyland
The full cocktail bar, complete with a wine cellar on full display.
Hilton & Hyland
There are plenty of glitzy chandeliers in the main house.
Hilton & Hyland
There are 10 sets of French doors in the living room.
Hilton & Hyland
There's also a guest house on the property.
Hilton & Hyland
There's a full movie theater in the guest house, which would have been ideal for watching the fight.
Hilton & Hyland
The properly is just over half an acre.
Hilton & Hyland
The pool and pool house are surrounded by marble.
Hilton & Hyland
And plenty of palm trees.
Hilton & Hyland
One of the six bedrooms.
Hilton & Hyland
The home was originally built in 1992.
Hilton & Hyland
After Floyd Mayweather‘s victory against Conor McGregor in the aptly titled “Money Fight” in August, the boxing champion took home at least $100 million. Now, we know where a large portion of that purse went, as Mayweather just purchased a pricy, palatial Beverly Hills mansion.

Mayweather’s new 15,096-square-foot “French Modern” abode was originally built in 1992, but it was extensively renovated by developer Nile Niami in 2015, and was last on the market for $28.95 million. Two years ago, it was asking significantly more, at $38 million. Mayweather, however, reportedly paid $25.5 million for the house, plus an extra $500,000 for all of the expensive furnishings.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

The extravagant six-bedroom, 10-bathroom main house includes a formal dining room, paneled library and family room, as well as a formal living room with no less than 10 sets of French doors. The gourmet kitchen is imported from Italy, according to the listing held by Hilton & Hyland broker Drew Fenton.

A full cocktail bar features a glass enclosed wine cellar on display, and the master suite is equipped with double baths as well as a private terrace, plus “extravagant” walk-in closets and Italian cabinetry. In the guest house, there’s a movie theater for 20 guests, plus a Miele concession bar, which sounds like it would have been perfect to watch Mayweather’s win over McGregor. There’s also a gym, staff suite and a four-car garage.

In addition, there’s a pool and pool house, both surrounded by black and white marble.

Mayweather reportedly completed the transaction in all-cash deal—considering the serious influx of money the boxing champion recently received, that’s not too surprising. And considering he bought the home entirely furnished, it sounds like he’ll be moving right in.

