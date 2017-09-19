‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 May Feature a Big Battle at This Crucial Location

Not a whole lot is known about the eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, probably because production hasn’t even started on the concluding installment yet. However, pre-production has gotten underway and provided us with a few interesting clues on what may be to come. Be warned, this post may contain Game of Thrones spoilers for season eight. So if you don’t want to know, make like a weirwood tree and leave.

One eagle-eyed Game of Thrones fan stationed in Moneyglass, Northern Ireland, noticed massive work being done on the Winterfell set that hints at a potential big battle in the episodes to come. Specifically, Twitter user Alina Stark noticed several towers and battlements being erected outside the walls of Winterfell. In the below photos, you can see the old gray sets and the yet to be painted new brown set pieces.

The reconstruction has also extended to significant chunks of the outer walls, per Watchers on the Wall. Previously, Winterfell’s tallest towers were created using visual effects.

This could all just be par the course as the Moneyglass set has undergone changes in the past, most notably before seasons five and six. This new round of touch-ups could just be for posterity’s sake after offseason damage as well. There’s no official word that this is preparation for some significant clash.

However, Game of Thrones has a history of major set construction leading into epic episodes such as season two’s “Blackwater” and season six’s “Battle of the Bastards.” Plus, Watchers on the Wall have a solid track record in the spoiler department. It also makes sense story-wise that Jon Snow and company would attempt to hold the line at Winterfell against the Night King and the White Walker army. So if we were gamblers, which we totally are, we’d lay a heavy wager that Winterfell is going to see some serious action next season.

The final six episodes of Game of Thrones are expected to air in late 2018 or early 2019.