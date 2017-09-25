George Clooney Wasn’t Impressed With Hillary Clinton’s Campaign

Hillary Clinton’s new book, What Happened, is an attempt to explain her loss to Donald Trump in the presidential election, but George Clooney is taking the title as a question.

“I never saw her elevate her game. I never saw it,” Clooney said to The Daily Beast, as if answering the “what happened?” inquiry. The Academy Award-winning actor, who even played a presidential candidate in The Ides of March, has never been one to shy away from political discussion. As an outspoken democrat, Clooney was a significant supporter and donor to Clinton’s campaign last year. However, looking back on it, he notes that being “incredibly qualified” wasn’t enough to win.

“Being qualified for the job does not necessarily mean you’re the right person to be president. Here’s what I mean,” he said. “She was more qualified than even her husband was when he was elected president, but she’s not as good at communicating things. That’s simply true. When she got up and gave a speech, it didn’t soar.”

Though Clooney publicly threw his influence behind Clinton, he admitted that he began to feel frustration at the stagnant campaign.

“It was frustrating because I never saw her elevate her game. I never saw it,” he said. “And I had a lot of liberal friends who were like, ‘She’s not good at this.’ And I see that, and I understand it.”

Having said all that, the Hollywood star also believes it would have been a much less divisive race had Clinton been a man.

“I think the fact that she’s a woman made it a much harder uphill battle,” he concluded. “I think that she wasn’t particularly good at articulating the things that she wanted to do, and unfortunately we live at a time right now where articulating what you want to do is more potent in the electorate than the other way around.”

Clooney’s next project, Suburbicon, took him behind the camera where he directed a script from Joel and Ethan Coen. The film will hit theaters on October 27.