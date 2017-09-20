Oh, we love The Good Place. It’s quirky, it’s zany, it’s sweet and compelling. Kristen Bell is a charm and Ted Danson is a friggin’ national treasure and they worked so well together to make The Good Place one of last year’s best new series. Often times, a series can impress in its inaugural run only to hit a sophomore slump, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for this little NBC treat. By all accounts, it sounds like the Michael Schur (Parks and Rec, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) comedy may be even better this year.

My review of a show I loved in season one, and may love even more in season two.https://t.co/NGK9gYatVl — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) September 19, 2017

“The Good Place” returns to NBC tomorrow. The first couple episodes back are good. Episodes 3 and 4 are GREAT. — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) September 19, 2017

Can't recommend enough the two-part premiere of THE GOOD PLACE on NBC tonight at 10. As strong a season-two reboot as I can think of. — Linda Holmes (@nprmonkeysee) September 20, 2017

If you somehow stumbled onto this article by mistake and haven’t seen season one of The Good Place, that’s okay. It’s an enjoyably easy watch that will make for a perfect weekend binge. If you have seen season one and are looking forward to season two, here’s all the ways you can live stream tonight’s premiere.

The Good Place Season 2 Premiere Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Episode Title: “Everything Is Great—Part I”

TV Channel: NBC

How to Live-Stream The Good Place Season 2 Premiere Online

Your best bet for watching The Good Place via a live-stream is NBC.com/live. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream The Good Place online through DirecTV Now. DirecTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Not bad, eh?

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. The service’s Orange package includes NBC and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

How to Live-Stream The Good Place Season 2 Premiere on Mobile

If you can’t watch tonight’s season premiere on your TV or computer, NBC has you covered with their NBC app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the show on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DirecTV also has an DirecTV Now app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch The Good Place for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.

Happy viewing!