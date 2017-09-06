Hillary Clinton Will Give Her First Book Interview to ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

A lot has been made about Hillary Clinton’s new book, What Happened, which will try to explain her 2016 presidential election loss and touch on competitors Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump in an unsurprisingly unflattering manner. To help promote the book, Clinton has just booked her very first interview which will air this weekend with anchor Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning, THR reports.

It’s no surprise that Clinton went with CBS for her first book interview as What Happened is published by CBS Corp’s book branch Simon & Schuster. CBS told the outlet that interview topics will include “Clinton’s ill-fated White House campaign, her thoughts on President Donald Trump, Russian hacking, former FBI Director James Comey’s effect on the race, her life since Election Day 2016 and her new book.”

Though What Happened isn’t due out until September 12, excerpts from the book have been leaking online in recent weeks. Here are is one where she argues that Sanders’ opposition opened the door for Trump’s targeted attacks.

“When I finally challenged Bernie during a debate to name a single time I changed a position or a vote because of a financial contribution, he couldn’t come up with anything,” she wrote. “Nonetheless, his attacks caused lasting damage, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election and paving the way for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ campaign.”

CNN purchased an advance copy of the book and had this to say about it:

“In a voice that swings from defiant to conciliatory to — at rare moments — deeply vulnerable, Clinton does assume ownership where the fault lines are obvious,” CNN wrote of the book. “And in overarching terms, she admits she badly misjudged the environment in which she was running and the candidate she was running against.”