Will Shia LaBeouf Star in ‘Indiana Jones 5’?

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was not exactly a beloved entry in the iconic franchise. In fact, it was downright terrible. If anyone tries talking to us about aliens right now, we’re going to punch them in the nose. One of the worst aspects of the admittedly terrible film was the tease that Shia LaBeouf‘s greaser character Henry “Mutt” Jones III would replace his father Indy as the world’s foremost whip-cracking archeology professor (what a job!). Thankfully, that no longer appears to be the case.

In 2016, Lucasfilm officially gave the greenlight for Indiana Jones 5 and on Monday, screenwriter David Koepp assured fans that Mutt will not have a role in the upcoming sequel.

“Harrison plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say,” Koepp told EW. “And the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film.”

Whew, that’s a relief.

Koepp added that he and director Steven Spielberg are both happy with the current script and that production should kick off soon, though Spielberg has yet to finish a few upcoming projects including January’s The Post and March’s Ready Player One.

“We’re plugging away at it. In terms of when we would start, I think that’s up to Mr. Spielberg and Mr. Ford,” Koepp noted. “I know we’ve got a script we’re mostly happy with. Work will be endless, of course, and Steven just finished shooting The Post…If the stars align, hopefully it’ll be his next film.”

This probably comes as welcome news to Ford, who didn’t pull any punches when discussing LaBeouf after the younger actor criticized the production in a 2010 interview. LaBeouf told the Los Angeles Times that he felt he “dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished” and that Ford wasn’t pleased with the movie either. In response, Ford said LaBeouf was a “fucking idiot.”