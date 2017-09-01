Italian Fashion Designers Are On Display At the Venice Film Festival

By 09/01/17 11:33am
Kristen Wiig.
Getty Images
Bianca Balti in OVS.
Getty Images
Izabel Goulart in Alberta Ferretti.
Getty Images
Rebecca Hall in Armani Privé and Vhernier jewels.
Getty Images
Kristen Wiig in Zuhair Murad.
Getty Images
Anna Mouglalis.
Getty Images
Greta Scarano in Alberta Ferretti.
Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried in Valentino.
Getty Images
Rita Hayek.
Getty Images
Octavia Spencer in Tadashi Shoji.
Getty Images
Sally Hawkins.
Getty Images
Isabeli Fontana in Alberta Ferretti.
Getty Images
Matt Damon in Versace and Luciana Damon in Atelier Versace.
Getty Images
Renata Kuerten in Alberta Ferretti.
Getty Images
Matilde Gioli in Balmain.
Getty Images
Izabel Goulart in Alberta Ferretti.
Getty Images
Rebecca Hall in Prada.
Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried in Alexander McQueen.
Getty Images
Isabeli Fontana in Alberta Ferretti.
Getty Images
Jane Fonda.
Getty Images
Alice Isaaz.
Getty Images
Chloë Sevigny in Miu Miu.
Getty Images
Slideshow | List
- / 22

When it comes to getting dressed for the Venice Film Festival, the top celebs and various model hanger-ons seem to be approaching the event from a very provincial point-of-view. From Rebecca Hall‘s choice of a gilded Prada gown and an Armani Privé masterpiece to Amanda Seyfried‘s flirty Valentino frock embellished with red lips, the local pride is strong. However, there is no brand more on display than Alberta Ferretti. Yes, the fashion focus here is undeniably on Italian designers.

Models Izabel Goulart and Isabeli Fontana were both spotted in the brand’s day of the week sweaters—though Goulart wore the accurate day on her sweater, while Fontana seemed to have mixed up the date. Then there was Renata Kuerten, the Brazilian model who wore a delightfully intricate black feathered dress, which proved that an LBD doesn’t have to be boring. Meanwhile, Italian actress Greta Scarano went a very dramatic route with her scarlet Ferretti frock, thanks to a mock neck and a flowing cape of red tulle.

As it turns out, the best way to achieve la dolce vita is to simply slip on an Italian design…and then gracefully step off a gondola to attend the best screenings in The Floating City. Click through to see what everyone at the Venice Film Festival wore on the red carpet.

