Travel Like James Bond With This Amsterdam Getaway

By 09/19/17 9:00am
Pulitzer Amsterdam is offering a special James Bond package in October. Scroll through to see the whole trip.
Courtesy Pulitzer Amsterdam
The hotel's private boat takes guests on a tour of the canals.
Courtesy Pulitzer Amsterdam
It's a two-night stay in one of the hotel's newly renovated suites.
Courtesy Pulitzer Amsterdam
The hotel is comprised of 225 rooms.
Courtesy Pulitzer Amsterdam
Advertisement
Advertisement
The trip echoes "Diamonds Are Forever."
Courtesy Pulitzer Amsterdam
Upon arrival, guests are transported from the airport to hotel via private, chauffeured limousine.
Courtesy Pulitzer Amsterdam
The hotel overlooks the Prinsengracht and Keizersgracht canals.
Courtesy Pulitzer Amsterdam
Advertisement
Advertisement
There's a three-course dinner at Jansz.
Courtesy Pulitzer Amsterdam
Guests attend an exclusive tour of Gassan Diamonds.
Courtesy Pulitzer Amsterdam
A boat tour stops at Skinny Bridge and Reguliersgracht 36.
Courtesy Pulitzer Amsterdam
Advertisement
Advertisement
The hotel is set within 25 interlinked 17th and 18th century canal houses.
Courtesy Pulitzer Amsterdam
The lavish trip is from October 6 or October 7.
Courtesy Pulitzer Amsterdam
Make sure to order a special James Bond martini while there.
Courtesy Pulitzer Amsterdam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tourists can visit the Pulitzer Bar.
Courtesy Pulitzer Amsterdam
September 23 is the last day to secure the travel experience.
Courtesy Pulitzer Amsterdam
Slideshow | List
- / 15

The next James Bond film installment isn’t set for release until November 2019, but serious fans don’t need to worry about waiting that long to get a 007 experience. In fact, they just need to book a trip to Amsterdam.

In honor of Global James Bond Day (which is apparently a thing) on October 5, Pulitzer Amsterdam is offering a special package to interested guests, aptly titled “Live Like James Bond.”

The package includes two nights, starting October 6 or October 7, in one of the hotel’s newly renovated suites, and the whole James Bond experience begins immediately upon arrival. A personal, chauffeured limousine picks up guests from the airport and transports them directly to the hotel. And of course, a shaken, not stirred martini is offered right after entering the newly restored, 225-room luxury hotel, which overlooks Prinsengracht and Keizersgracht canals.

In a nod to Diamonds Are Forever, guests are taken on a tour of the canals on Pulitzer Amsterdam’s private boat, with stops at Skinny Bridge and Reguliersgracht 36 (both are featured in the 1971 film). After exploring the canals, guests return to Pulitzer Amsterdam and dine on a three-course meal at the hotel’s restaurant, Jansz—we assume plenty more martinis are offered here.

The next day involves an exclusive, VIP tour at Gassan Diamonds, where guests learn about the city’s diamond history and the process of crafting a perfectly cut jewel.

The package can only be booked through September 23, so interested parties should make sure to snag their spot soon.

And, the James Bond festivities aren’t solely for tourists—the hotel is also hosting a “James Bond Martini” themed week, in partnership with Sipsmith gin. Pulitzer Amsterdam is inviting both guests and locals to celebrate by visiting the hotel’s bar, from October 2 through October 8, when they will feature a special James Bond Vesper cocktail.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page