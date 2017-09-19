James Corden Wishes He Could Take Back That Sean Spicer Emmys Kiss

Yeah, so that whole Sean Spicer Emmys cameo isn’t going over to well with, like, anyone. Hollywood is pissed, the media is pissed, everyone is a bit touchy about the whole thing. But do you know who is really upset? Late Late Show host James Corden, who was photographed Sunday night giving Spicer a kiss on the cheek. On Monday, the funny man admitted that he was “disappointed” by his actions.

During his opening monologue Monday night, Corden recapped the Emmys and said: “The big winners last night were Donald Glover, Hulu and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Spicer wond best actor in a comedy for his role in Donald Trump’s administration.

“According to some reports at the afterparty, Spicer was the post popular guy in the room.” Corden added. “And I just want to say, I think people are forgetting that this man lied to the American people, and should not be embraced. These Hollywood phonies kissing up to Sean Spicer are disgusting. I mean, who did this? Who are we talking about here?”

The photo of Corden’s Spicer kiss then lights up the screen, as you can see in the video below.

Corden continued: “I know you think that is a picture of me kissing Sean Spicer. But in the spirit of Sean Spicer — no, it isn’t!”

So why would Corden, who has bashed Spicer previously, succumb to the former Trump staffer’s, ahem, charms?

“Anyone ever have that feeling when you get a little drunk and then wake up the next morning and think, ‘Oh God, who did I kiss last night?’ It’s a bit like that.”

Admittedly, we’ve all been there at one time or another in our lives.

Though Corden did make light of the situation to begin with, he did end the bit on a more serious note.

“Understandably, some people have been disappointed by this photo. In truth, I’m disappointed by it as well. I am, have been reading a lot of harsh comments on Twitter today, and I hear you loud and clear, truly, I do.”

So, there you have it. The legend of the Corden-Spicer kiss. Hopefully, people can go back about their daily lives now that this monumental mess has been put to bed.