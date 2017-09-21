Watch Jimmy Kimmel Slam Senator Bill Cassidy Over TrumpCare, Go Off on Brian Kilmeade

On Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel ripped Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy and the GOP for their attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. On Wednesday night, he got right back on the horse with some targeted remarks at Cassidy and Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade.

Kimmel claimed Cassidy “either doesn’t understand his own bill—or he lied to me.” He then said that Kilmeade puts on a bold show on TV, but behind closed doors he “kisses my ass like…a little boy meeting Batman.”

You can check out Kimmel’s full comments in the video below.

“Last night on the show – I took a senator from Louisiana — Bill Cassidy — I took him to task for promising to my face that he would oppose any healthcare plan that allowed insurance companies to turn people with pre-existing conditions away — and any healthcare plan that had an annual or lifetime cap on how much they would pay out for medical care,” Kimmel started off.

“He said anything he supported would have to pass what he named the “Jimmy Kimmel Test” – which was fine, it was good,” he continued. “But unfortunately — and puzzlingly — he proposed a bill that would allow states to do all the things he said he would not let them do.”

“He made a total about-face. Which means he either doesn’t understand his own bill — or he lied to me. It’s as simple as that.”

On Wednesday morning, Cassidy responded by saying that Kimmel “does not understand” the bill he proposed, furthering their war of words. After tearing into Cassidy and the bill, Kimmel turned his attention to Kilmeade, who criticized the late night host for being part of the Hollywood elite.

“Oh, he’s such a fan,” Kimmel said. “He’s been to the show; he follows me on Twitter; he asked me to write a blurb for his book, which I did; he calls my agent looking for projects. He is dying to be a member of the ‘Hollywood elite.’ The only reason he’s not part of the Hollywood elite is because nobody will hire him to be one.”

Kimmel added: “Brian — you phony little creep. Oh, I’ll pound you when I see you. That will be my blurb for your next book — Brian Kilmeade is a phony little creep.”

Well, there you have it folks. Let’s get ready to rumble.