Johnny Depp Isn’t Having Much Luck With His Kentucky Farm

The Kentucky native sold the farm in 2001, only to buy it back less than five years later.

Johnny Depp has been on real estate selling spree as of late, but he’s not having much luck with his Kentucky farm. The actor originally listed the home for sale in December 2016 for $2.9 million, but subsequently delisted the 42.23-acre property and decided to put it up at auction with Halfhill Auction Group.

Unfortunately for Depp, the farm, located just outside of Lexington, failed to find a suitable offer. The suggested starting bid of $2.5 million apparently didn’t appeal to any of the 14 registered potential buyers, and bidding then began at just $1 million. The highest bid that came in was less than half the previous asking price; just $1.4 million.

The property at 5493 Versailles Road is currently set up as a “small hobby horse operation,” per the earlier listing held by Gary Denton of Rector Hayden Realtors, with two barns, 15 stalls and four watered paddocks, as well as a guest house and manager quarters.

The main residence is a six-bedroom, 6.5-bath brick home, spanning 5,944 square feet. The master suite and kitchen were updated in the last few years, and there’s also a sun room, pool and a four-car garage.

Depp, who was born in Kentucky, has a long history with the Kentucky farm. He first bought it in 1995 for $950,000, before selling it in 2001 for $1 million. But in 2005, the actor purchased it once again, paying $2 million, though it’s not clear why he chose to do so or if he ever renovated the space.

The farm is named “Betty Sue’s Family Farm” in honor of Depp’s late mother, Betty Sue Palmer, who previously resided at the farm—she passed away in May 2016.

Even though the disastrous auction ended sans buyer, Depp and his business manager are still speaking with interested parties, per the Lexington Herald. It’s a different route than Depp has taken with his plethora of other properties around the world—he’s still trying to sell the sole remaining penthouse of his previous five-unit collection in Los Angeles, and he’s also trying to offload his 37-acre compound in France, which he relisted in December 2016 for $63 million.