Early Reactions to ‘Justice League’ Are Starting to Pop Up

Believe it or not, but Warner Bros. no longer needs Justice League to be a massive Avengers-style hit. Obviously, studio executives would be pleased if the superhero team-up is both a commercial and critical triumph, but it isn’t do or die. With the box office success of The LEGO Batman Movie, Kong: Skull Island, Wonder Woman, Dunkirk, Annabelle: Creation, It and more coming, WB is sitting pretty in terms of 2017 revenue. And, with Flashpoint on the docket, WB can launch a soft reboot of the DC Extended Universe if Justice League doesn’t connect with audiences. So there’s a safety net in place.

However, they may not need it. The studio held a screening of Justice League this week, and while specific details and reviews are embargoed for quite awhile, vague reactions are trickling out on the internet. And they’re positive. It’s worth noting that the divisive Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice drew similarly glowing early reactions, as did the universally embraced Wonder Woman, so you never know.

Personally, we haven’t been impressed with any of the film’s trailers but would love to be proven wrong. Based on these early responses, we may get our wish.

So… #JusticeLeague screening last night. No spoilers. Wow. Despite all the behind the scenes drama, this was great. — DCEUINSIDEGUY (@DCEUINSIDER) September 20, 2017

Spoke to 3 people who attended the #JusticeLeague test screening. They loved it! "Epic". One person didn't like BvS/SS but loved JL. — Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) September 20, 2017

There was another #JusticeLeague test screening today. Right now the movie is about 2 1/2 hours long. It's nowhere near 3 hours. — Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) September 22, 2017

Justice League has undergone some major shakeups behind the scenes. Back in May, Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder left the project midway following the tragic death of his daughter. He was replaced by Avengers filmmaker Joss Whedon, who reportedly oversaw extensive reshoots. Will the final product come off as a hodgepodge of dueling tones and styles or will all the different moving parts coalesce into a worthy superhero showdown? We’ll find out for sure when Justice League opens on November 17.