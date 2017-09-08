Kendall and Kylie Jenner Both Scored Big Sales This Summer

If Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s fashion line doesn’t work out, perhaps the two should consider focusing entirely on real estate.

While they’ve received quite a bit of criticism for Kendall + Kylie (they recently pulled a “vintage” t-shirt collection, following serious controversy), the Jenner sisters both scored profits on Los Angeles homes in the past few weeks.

Kylie has amassed a whole collection of properties, primarily located in Calabasas, and she sold two this summer. First, the cosmetics mogul sold her two-story home equipped with a “glam room” for $3.15 million in July this year. Now, she’s also sold a 5,150-square-foot single-story Hidden Hills property, which she bought just over a year ago. She paid $4.5 million for it in June 2016, before listing it for $5.4 million almost exactly a year later. She sold it for just a touch under that, at $5.28 million.

Not to be outdone, Kendall has sold her own home, located in the less Kardashian-filled enclave of Hollywood Hills.

The model and reality star purchased the 4,800-square-foot house from Emily Blunt and John Krasinski for $6.5 million a bit over a year ago, but it seems the home was simply never meant to be—Jenner had to deal with both a burglary and a stalking incident during her brief time at the six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom West Hollywood home, and subsequently began quietly shopping it around as an off-market listing earlier this summer.

Despite her relatively short time residing there, she still made a decent profit—it sold for $6.85 million.

Alas, the older Jenner sister still has one more home to go—it appears she hasn’t yet sold her “starter” apartment. The model bought the two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Westwood condo for $1.39 million in 2014, before deciding she wanted to upgrade to a larger space. She listed the apartment for $1.6 million in June, but hasn’t yet found an interested party. In fact, just this week she discounted it a tad—it’s now up for grabs for $1.53 million.