Lady Gaga Postpones European Tour Due to Mysterious Health Reasons

Lady Gaga took to Instagram early Monday morning to announce that she is postponing the European portion of her Joanne World Tour due to health concerns.
“I have to be with my doctors right now,” the global pop star wrote. “I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out.”
I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word "suffer" not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.
In the post, the singer-songwriter noted that she would explain her ailment “in more depth” at a later date. For now, all we know is that Gaga was hospitalized on Thursday with what she described as “severe pain,” forcing her to cancel a scheduled appearance at “Rock in Rio.”
A statement posted to her Twitter account read, “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday’s Rock in Rio performance. Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals. She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding.”
Gaga recently revealed that she suffers from fibromyalgia and that her ongoing issues are significant enough to prevent her from performing.
Per Gaga’s website, all European tour dates are now listed as “Rescheduling.” However, her scheduled U.S. appearances, which begin in November, remain unchanged.