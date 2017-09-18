Lady Gaga Postpones European Tour Due to Mysterious Health Reasons

Lady Gaga took to Instagram early Monday morning to announce that she is postponing the European portion of her Joanne World Tour due to health concerns.

“I have to be with my doctors right now,” the global pop star wrote. “I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out.”

In the post, the singer-songwriter noted that she would explain her ailment “in more depth” at a later date. For now, all we know is that Gaga was hospitalized on Thursday with what she described as “severe pain,” forcing her to cancel a scheduled appearance at “Rock in Rio.”

A statement posted to her Twitter account read, “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday’s Rock in Rio performance. Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals. She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding.”

Gaga recently revealed that she suffers from fibromyalgia and that her ongoing issues are significant enough to prevent her from performing.

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Per Gaga’s website, all European tour dates are now listed as “Rescheduling.” However, her scheduled U.S. appearances, which begin in November, remain unchanged.