Fox News Channel Snags Laura Ingraham (Again)

Fox News Channel continues to build out its roster after some marquee departures over the last few months, officially re-adding political commentator Laura Ingraham Tuesday morning. TheWrap reports that Ingraham will kick off her new show The Ingraham Angle starting on October 30, which will take over the weeknights at 10 slot. Hannity will now air at 9 p.m. and The Five moves back to its original 5 p.m. slot. Though the network has continued to hold strong in the ratings, Fox News Channel’s president of programming Suzanne Scott is excited to shake things up with this move.

“We are delighted to unveil this new primetime schedule for both our current and future generation of loyal FNC fans,” she said, per the outlet. “Over the last decade, Laura’s extraordinary insight, expertise and strong voice have connected with out viewers across the network’s programming. We look forward to her providing the audience with her exceptional commentary, engaging insight and spirited debate.”

Ingraham added: “After a decade working at Fox News with a team of television pros, I am thrilled to be joining the primetime line-up as a host of the 10 o’clock hour. Martha, Tucker and Sean have proven that they understand the pulse of America across the political and the cultural spectrum. I look forward to informing and entertaining the audience and introducing new voices to the conversation.”

So how will Ingraham differentiate herself from Fox News Channel’s competitive cluster?

“The Ingraham Angle will aim to cut through the Washington chatter to speak directly with unexpected voices and the actual people who are impacted by the news of the day,?” Fox’s official show description read, according to TheWrap. “Ingraham will challenge the decision makers to focus on everyday, hard-working Americans who serve as the backbone of the nation. The program will also highlight the importance of faith in our nation and reveal stories that showcase the American spirit.”

The move comes as a welcome familiarity for Fox News fans, as Ingraham has been a go-to fill-in for hosts such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity over the years. She first joined the network back in 2007 and has recently been serving as a contributor. Ingraham is a strong proponent of the Trump administration, keeping in line with Fox’s conservative slant.

Overall, FNC is still one of the top-rated news networks in the game, but the firing of Bill O’Reilly has left a viewership gap that The Five has not been able to fill. Fox is likely hoping this move will help them regain some ground that was lost to MSNBC in the wake of O’Reilly’s dismissal.