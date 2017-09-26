How to Live-Stream ‘Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders’

NBC is getting in on the true crime fad by recycling a famous old crime and slapping the Law & Order brand name on it. As a series that has always prided itself on tackling crimes “ripped straight from the headlines,” it’s a bit weird to see the show go nearly nonfiction. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned about uber-producer Dick Wolf, it’s that he can squeeze ratings out of anything.

Admittedly, it might be a bit harder this time around. Law & Order True Crime is drawing mixed reviews from critics with Uproxx’s Alan Sepinwall even saying that it plays “like an old-school Law & Order episode elongated well past the point of interest.”

If you’re still interested, here are all the ways you can live-stream tonight’s series premiere.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Date, Episode and Timing

Date: Tuesday, September 26

Time: 10 p.m. EST

Episode Title: “Pilot”

TV Channel: NBC

How to Live-Stream Law & Order True Crime Online

Your best bet for checking out the new Law & Order spinoff is through NBC’s website at NBC.com/live. If you have a cable log-in and password, you’ll be good to go. No fuss, no muss.

If you don’t currently have a cable subscription, you can head on over to DirecTV. They offer a free seven-day trial before the paid membership begins, giving you a week of viewing for no cost.

How to Live-Stream Law & Order True Crime on Mobile

If you don’t have access to a TV or computer and are dying (no pun intended) to catch The Menendez Murders, you can still watch via the NBC app.You can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store or the Windows Store. But remember, you’ll need a cable log-in and password to access.

Or, you could always check out the DirecTV Now app, available on App Store and Google Play. The same deal applies: free seven-day trial before paid membership begins.

Happy viewing!