From Sequins to Swarovski: All the Sparkles From London Fashion Week

By 09/19/17 3:00pm
Emilia Wickstead.
Getty Images
Emilia Wickstead.
Getty Images
Topshop Unique.
Getty Images
Topshop Unique.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Versus Versace.
Getty Images
Mary Katrantzou.
Courtesy Swarovski
Mary Katrantzou.
Courtesy Mary Katrantzou
Advertisement
Advertisement
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi.
Courtesy Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi.
Courtesy Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
Molly Goddard.
Courtesy Molly Goddard/Kamil Kustosz
Advertisement
Advertisement
Simone Rocha.
Courtesy Simone Rocha
Simone Rocha.
Courtesy Simone Rocha
J.W.Anderson.
Courtesy J.W.Anderson
Advertisement
Advertisement
J.W.Anderson.
Courtesy J.W.Anderson
Julien Macdonald.
Getty Images
Ralph & Russo.
Courtesy Ralph & Russo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ralph & Russo.
Courtesy Ralph & Russo
Sophia Webster.
Courtesy Sophia Webster
Sophia Webster.
Courtesy Sophia Webster
Advertisement
Advertisement
Christopher Kane.
Courtesy Christopher Kane
Christopher Kane.
Courtesy Christopher Kane
Christopher Kane.
Courtesy Christopher Kane
Advertisement
Advertisement
Erdem.
Courtesy Erdem
Erdem.
Courtesy Erdem
Antonio Berardi.
Courtesy Antonio Berardi
Slideshow | List
- / 25

Call it what you want, but it seems a glitter storm has hit the London Fashion Week runway. Well, we may have exaggerated a bit, as the sparkle factor isn’t a total takeover, but this season, almost all the biggest designers from the UK incorporated a touch of it into their collections. It’s also led to the near-obsessive use of the Kira Kira app, which turns your average sparkle into a cartoon-esque flash of light. Naturally, Instagram’s Eva Chen has turned the app to the Ashish runway, offering definitive proof of London’s sparkle takeover.

At Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, diamanté bralettes were layered under pastel poufs of tulle, providing just a hint of shine, similar to Simone Rocha, who used red crystals to tie a bow on a frock made from voluminous white sleeves and peachy-hued ruffles. Mary Katrantzou used Swarovski crystals to spruce up a woven friendship bracelet, brought to life as the skirt of a dress.

Elsewhere, the sparkle factor was a full-on assault to the eyes (in a good way), as Erdem Moralioglu presented a silver sequined turtleneck, alongside a grey skirt, both of which were embellished with a smattering of sparkle clusters. In a collection inspired by an imagined romance between Queen Elizabeth and famous jazz artist Duke Ellington, it was certainly a fitting look. J.W.Anderson took glimmering sequins and turned them into striped frocks, but not in the delicate way—these were textured layering pieces, meant to be worn over army green trousers with a sense of purpose.

And the theme marched on, with subtly slashed sweatshirts from Christopher Kane in—you guessed it—shades of shimmer, in addition to a jewel-festooned collab with Crocs and a chunky jewelry partnership with Swarkovski. Click through to see the best sparkling looks from London Fashion Week, and make sure to layer on the sequins, Swarovskis and sparkle, come Spring 2018.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page