Choose Your Own Adventure at The Lost Lady, a New Nautical Bar

By 09/13/17 8:30am
Scroll through to get to know The Lost Lady.
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer
The founders decorated with vintage oil paintings and photographs.
Courtesy The Lost Lady
The bar will have a small menu with tacos, small plates and dinner bowls.
Courtesy The Lost Lady
The wooden tables were handmade.
Courtesy The Lost Lady
Advertisement
Advertisement
The bar program is led by Ryan Hazen, who previously worked at Bourbon & Branch in San Francisco.
Courtesy The Lost Lady
The design team turned up antique light fixtures.
Courtesy The Lost Lady
Expect to see a lot of Moscow Mules.
Courtesy The Lost Lady
Advertisement
Advertisement
Unlike The Wayland, there won't be live music.
Courtesy The Lost Lady
The bar will focus on rum and agave spirits.
Courtesy The Lost Lady
Slideshow | List
- / 9

Summer might be coming to an end, but a new rum bar is launching just in time to make fall feel tropical. The Lost Lady, located in Manhattan’s Alphabet City, is the latest project from the team behind The Wayland and Good Night Sonny.

The small, dark bar is perfect for first Tinder dates or drinking alone, if that suits your fancy. It’s all very vintage, but not in the typical try-hard way of most downtown establishments. Expect oil paintings of life at sea to easily transport you (at least mentally) out of the upcoming New York winter and onto the open seas. It’s also the perfect place to drink like a sailor.

One Captain’s Cup coming right up. Courtesy The Lost Lady

The Lost Lady came to fruition when the Wayland team decided they wanted to introduce a bar that offered a respite from fancy cocktails and big crowds. “The Lost Lady was built as a laid back neighborhood bar on a quieter strip of Avenue C,” owner Robert Ceraso told the Observer. “Its direct focus is less on cocktails and more on camaraderie. It’s a ‘choose your own adventure’ bar where you can take a lot of different routes with your night.” Whether that involves drinking an entire bottle of rum at The Lost Lady, or retiring after just one Captain’s Cup, is entirely up to you. They might not be focusing on cocktails, but they do have some standouts, including their frozen banana daiquiri

And if you plan on becoming a regular, there’s an exclusive bottle program for those in-the-know. “We will make a menu of interesting brands that we like that you can pick from. We’ll have 50 slots available for patrons to buy a bottle and keep it at the bar—25 have already been taken,” owner Jason Mendenhall told us. Having your very own custom rum bottle will certainly impress your next app date.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page