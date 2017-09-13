Choose Your Own Adventure at The Lost Lady, a New Nautical Bar









Summer might be coming to an end, but a new rum bar is launching just in time to make fall feel tropical. The Lost Lady, located in Manhattan’s Alphabet City, is the latest project from the team behind The Wayland and Good Night Sonny.

The small, dark bar is perfect for first Tinder dates or drinking alone, if that suits your fancy. It’s all very vintage, but not in the typical try-hard way of most downtown establishments. Expect oil paintings of life at sea to easily transport you (at least mentally) out of the upcoming New York winter and onto the open seas. It’s also the perfect place to drink like a sailor.

The Lost Lady came to fruition when the Wayland team decided they wanted to introduce a bar that offered a respite from fancy cocktails and big crowds. “The Lost Lady was built as a laid back neighborhood bar on a quieter strip of Avenue C,” owner Robert Ceraso told the Observer. “Its direct focus is less on cocktails and more on camaraderie. It’s a ‘choose your own adventure’ bar where you can take a lot of different routes with your night.” Whether that involves drinking an entire bottle of rum at The Lost Lady, or retiring after just one Captain’s Cup, is entirely up to you. They might not be focusing on cocktails, but they do have some standouts, including their frozen banana daiquiri.

And if you plan on becoming a regular, there’s an exclusive bottle program for those in-the-know. “We will make a menu of interesting brands that we like that you can pick from. We’ll have 50 slots available for patrons to buy a bottle and keep it at the bar—25 have already been taken,” owner Jason Mendenhall told us. Having your very own custom rum bottle will certainly impress your next app date.