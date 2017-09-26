9 Actors Who Could Star in the Show About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

An even better option is Ed Sheeran, who has been confused for Prince Harry in the past.

Unfortunately, Prince Harry has far too many engagements to play himself. And while the show is not based on real life, it's highly likely they'll be looking for a redhead to play the prince.

Pretty Little Liars star and philanthropist Shay Mitchell likes #sponcon just as much as Markle used to, in her pre-royal days.

Since Markle is an actress she could play herself, although that's highly unlikely...Luckily, there are quite a few aspiring actresses who could easily follow in her Jimmy Choo-clad footsteps.

Gabriel Macht of Suits could play Engelson in a Hollywood twist, as he currently co-stars with Markle on the show. The Jewish actor would have to grow his hair out for the role of a lifetime.

Or Scott Caan coulld play him. The Jewish actor is best known for his appearances on Entourage . He certainly already has the slicked back hair down.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship seems to be pulled directly from a romance novel, starting with their meet-cute and leading up to their rumored secret engagement. After all, it’s not everyday an American actress who stars on a show about lawyers finds herself committed to the most eligible royal in the universe. But, instead of becoming your latest Kindle guilty pleasure, their story is being turned into a television show…created by none other than Markle’s ex-husband.

According to Deadline, Fox has okayed the buzziest project of our time, a new comedy from Trevor Engelson, best known for being Markle’s ex, but he’s also a producer who worked on the Robert Pattinson film Remember Me Rotten Tomatoes(it has a 27 percent on ). He’s teaming up with Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker and Jake Kasdan of the New Girl.

The premise is a familiar one. On the show, faux Engelson and Markle will be a divorced couple with children, who have to share custody with the royal family. Of course, the show will be entirely fictional, but it certainly sounds realistic enough. And much like the reality show about Markle’s family, the star herself will have nothing to do with it.

Luckily, there are plenty of TV stars with princess potential and the same fondness for sponsored content. Ed Sheeran could always play the prince, as the two have been confused in the past. But who will play Markle? Scroll thorough to see our top picks for casting this forthcoming show.