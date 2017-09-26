9 Actors Who Could Star in the Show About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship seems to be pulled directly from a romance novel, starting with their meet-cute and leading up to their rumored secret engagement. After all, it’s not everyday an American actress who stars on a show about lawyers finds herself committed to the most eligible royal in the universe. But, instead of becoming your latest Kindle guilty pleasure, their story is being turned into a television show…created by none other than Markle’s ex-husband.
According to Deadline, Fox has okayed the buzziest project of our time, a new comedy from Trevor Engelson, best known for being Markle’s ex, but he’s also a producer who worked on the Robert Pattinson film Remember Me Rotten Tomatoes(it has a 27 percent on ). He’s teaming up with Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker and Jake Kasdan of the New Girl.
The premise is a familiar one. On the show, faux Engelson and Markle will be a divorced couple with children, who have to share custody with the royal family. Of course, the show will be entirely fictional, but it certainly sounds realistic enough. And much like the reality show about Markle’s family, the star herself will have nothing to do with it.
Luckily, there are plenty of TV stars with princess potential and the same fondness for sponsored content. Ed Sheeran could always play the prince, as the two have been confused in the past. But who will play Markle? Scroll thorough to see our top picks for casting this forthcoming show.