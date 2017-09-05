This Lavish Miami Penthouse Includes a $500,000 Pink Diamond

There are two master suites, each with bars.

You can take in picturesque water views from the abode.

If you don't want to take the stairs, there's an internal glass elevator.

The rooftop pool deck takes up the third level of the home.

It's the second most expensive listing in Miami-Dade County.

It's already entirely designed and decorated by Charles Allem.

The buyer of this penthouse will also get a pink diamond. Scroll through to see inside the $39 million Miami triplex.









It’s not all that uncommon for the seller of a luxury home to throw in a little something extra to make the deal a bit more enticing—perhaps furniture, a complementary membership to a nearby fitness club and so on.

That all pales in comparison to the penthouse at the Regalia Residences, where a pink diamond, worth an estimated $500,000, will be included in the sale.

“The diamond is a gift for the buyer,” Douglas Elliman broker Chad Carroll, who has the $39 million listing for the Sunny Isles Beach penthouse, told the Observer. “Typically at Regalia we fill the clients’ private wine seller with curated wines and champagnes, but in this case we wanted to make our gift as special as the residence, which is why I thought a rare pink diamond hit the nail on the head.”

It’s not like the six-bedroom, 6.5-bath penthouse is lacking in glamour sans diamond, however. It’s currently the second most expensive condo for sale in all of Miami-Dade County—the title of priciest listing goes to the Faena penthouse, but runner up isn’t too shabby!

The triplex penthouse includes 10,755 square feet of interior space on the lower two floors, plus an additional third floor where you’ll find the 6,050-square-foot rooftop terrace.

The condo is comprised of a great room, movie room, family room and even a guest living room, perhaps for if you’re just not in the mood to spend too much time with your visitors.

There’s also a 10-seat movie theater, wine cellar and a private spa, as well as a rooftop terrace deck, and a private internal glass elevator can take you to each level.

And as if the diamond isn’t enough, the buyer doesn’t even need to worry about décor once they move in—the entire residence is already designed and furnished by Charles Allem.