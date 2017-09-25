The Five Most Over-the-Top Moments From Milan Fashion Week

Kris Jenner Remained Mum About Kylie's Pregnancy

Amid swirling rumors that her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, is pregnant, Kris Jenner remained cool, calm and collected while viewing the Bottega Veneta show from the front row. When probed by The Cut about the still unconfirmed news, the matriarch of modern reality TV made a few mystifying comments.

"She’s not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening...Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment," she said. Consider this just another PR win for the Kardashian klan.