The Five Most Over-the-Top Moments From Milan Fashion Week

Kris Jenner Remained Mum About Kylie's Pregnancy
Amid swirling rumors that her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, is pregnant, Kris Jenner remained cool, calm and collected while viewing the Bottega Veneta show from the front row. When probed by The Cut about the still unconfirmed news, the matriarch of modern reality TV made a few mystifying comments.
"She’s not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening...Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment," she said. Consider this just another PR win for the Kardashian klan.
The Supers Reunited at Versace
If you happened to scroll through Instagram on September 22, the day of Versace's Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show, you no doubt saw this image of '90s supermodels. Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen all donned silver chainmail dresses for a celebratory cause. It served as a tribute to the 20th anniversary of the murder of Gianni Versace, brother to the brand's current designer, Donatella Versace.
Set to the tune of George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90,” it was a finale made for Instagram purposes—never mind that the app wasn't even a thought back in 1997.
There were plenty of other millennial models to fawn over, too. That included Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, plus the new model of the moment (and daughter of Crawford), Kaia Gerber.
Moschino Turned Models Into Beautiful Bouquets
Aside from paying homage to My Little Pony, the Moschino runway was a veritable rose garden of fashion. Seriously, creative director Jeremy Scott took every opportunity he had to incorporate blossoms into his designs, from dressing Gigi Hadid in a chic bodega bouquet and placing the ever-dramatic Anna Cleveland in a tulip dress with petals that she threw at the crowd.
There were, naturally, a few frocks even crafted in the likeness of monarch butterflies.
The Street Style Photographers Picked a Fight
Banded together as "The Photographers," a group of street style photogs decided to form an "unofficial union." The reason? They are sick and tired of letting influencers use their photos to further their careers, without nary a fee paid to them—or even a tag on Instagram.
According to a statement that was shared by WWD, "brands, influencers and bloggers regularly make use of these photographers’ copyright-protected photos to fulfill their responsibilities to the brands that pay them to wear and promote the garments and accessories which they wear to the fashion shows and events. The group will no longer tag or credit these influencers and instead, will replace their tag/credit with an agreed-on hashtag: #NoFreePhotos.”
Those are fighting words.
The Salvatore Ferragamo Set Made a Huge Statement
For an al fresco fashion show held at Milan's stock exchange building, Palazzo delle Borse, Salvatore Ferragamo's evening was accented by one major accessory: a massive sculpture carved into the shape of hand flipping the bird. The 36-feet tall work of art, titled L.O.V.E. was created by Maurizio Cattelan and was placed in that exact location in 2011.
It led showgoers to wonder, is Ferragamo giving fashion the middle finger? Or is the brand just making a statement about Italian finances?
Regardless, the brand balanced the harsh statement with a tribute to "Botticelli’s visionary expression of female beauty," according to the show notes. That resulted in a daisy strewn green lawn and a light show crafted by Ingo Maurer.
The final stretch of the stylish marathon, famously known as Fashion Month, has arrived. With the editors, stylists, celebrities and, of course, top models, almost exhausted, they are now en route to France for the first day of Paris Fashion Week on September 26. But before the finale truly begins—including highly anticipated moments such as Clare Waight Keller‘s debut at Givenchy and Chanel‘s always lavish show orchestrated by Karl Lagerfeld—let’s take a look back at Milan.
In addition to being a great place for a plate of pasta, it happened to host some of the most dramatic fashion moments we’ve seen in quite some time. Scroll through to see the highlights, including models turned into bouquets and a truly breathtaking supermodel reunion.