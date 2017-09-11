Model Sistine Stallone Embraces the Title of ‘Modern Swan’

By 09/11/17 10:33am
Princess Olympia of Greece, Sistine Stallone, Amelia Hamlin, Delilah Hamlin
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
Sistine Stallone
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
Martha Hunt, Clara McGregor
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
Delilah Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, Amelia Hamlin
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Joanna Coles, Michael Clinton, Stellene Volandes, Michael Kors, Jennifer Levene Bruno
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
Aerin Lauder
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
Aurora James
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stellene Volandes, Delilah Hamlin, Amelia Hamlin
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
Veronica Webb, Susan Fales-Hill
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
Sarah Arison, Dalia Oberlander, Michelle Campbell
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alexandra Richards
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
Harley Viera-Newton
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
Lady Kitty Spencer
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Warren Elgort
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
Danielle Kosann, Laura Kosann
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
The Carlyle Hotel
(Photo by Kelly Taub for BFA)
Slideshow | List
- / 16

Town & Country Magazine took over the lobby of the Carlyle Hotel last evening, for a decadent cocktail party in celebration of the newest crop of “Modern Swans,” which first debuted in the magazine’s August issue. Selected by editor-in-chief Stellene Volandes, these society ladies aren’t just pretty faces. “The thing that’s so remarkable to me about this 2017 list, is that you can see how the ‘Modern Swan’ has transformed,” Volandes said. “If you look back at the ’60s and ’70s, Town & Country did full issues devoted to the debutante, and a lot of people probably think a ‘Modern Swan’ is a debutante. The truth, this super traditional idea is now matched with so many amazing ways for a woman to make her mark on society. The sexy thing is being a young woman with grace, dignity, and now purpose.”

Among the 50 lucky women is Sistine Stallone—one of the three budding model daughters of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin—who is currently taking New York Fashion Week by storm. “Fashion week is so hectic, but I love the business,” she told the Observer. “So many people are tapping out now, but I want to keep going. I love it. I love working, and would do it for free. This industry is always keeping me on my toes.” While the 19-year-old is away from her family back in Los Angeles, she revealed that her father keeps her up-to-date with short home movies. “Dad loves it,” she said. “He sends me videos all day of my cat and making pancakes. They’re having plenty of fun without me at home.”

Starring on the list alongside Stallone are crooner Selah Marley, illustrator Angelica Hicks, and Politico correspondent, Tara Palmeri, all of whom were in attendance. Millennial superstars Amelia and Delilah Hamlin were there, too. The sisters, just 16 and 19-years-old respectively, are also an emerging model duo, and the children of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. “I’ve been in love with the ‘Swans’ issue for so many years,” Rinna gushed, recalling the list’s first iteration by Truman Capote. “It’s like a feather in the cap for my daughters to be featured. It’s the most classy, chic, fabulous magazine out there.”

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page