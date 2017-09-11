Model Sistine Stallone Embraces the Title of ‘Modern Swan’















Town & Country Magazine took over the lobby of the Carlyle Hotel last evening, for a decadent cocktail party in celebration of the newest crop of “Modern Swans,” which first debuted in the magazine’s August issue. Selected by editor-in-chief Stellene Volandes, these society ladies aren’t just pretty faces. “The thing that’s so remarkable to me about this 2017 list, is that you can see how the ‘Modern Swan’ has transformed,” Volandes said. “If you look back at the ’60s and ’70s, Town & Country did full issues devoted to the debutante, and a lot of people probably think a ‘Modern Swan’ is a debutante. The truth, this super traditional idea is now matched with so many amazing ways for a woman to make her mark on society. The sexy thing is being a young woman with grace, dignity, and now purpose.”

Among the 50 lucky women is Sistine Stallone—one of the three budding model daughters of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin—who is currently taking New York Fashion Week by storm. “Fashion week is so hectic, but I love the business,” she told the Observer. “So many people are tapping out now, but I want to keep going. I love it. I love working, and would do it for free. This industry is always keeping me on my toes.” While the 19-year-old is away from her family back in Los Angeles, she revealed that her father keeps her up-to-date with short home movies. “Dad loves it,” she said. “He sends me videos all day of my cat and making pancakes. They’re having plenty of fun without me at home.”

Starring on the list alongside Stallone are crooner Selah Marley, illustrator Angelica Hicks, and Politico correspondent, Tara Palmeri, all of whom were in attendance. Millennial superstars Amelia and Delilah Hamlin were there, too. The sisters, just 16 and 19-years-old respectively, are also an emerging model duo, and the children of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. “I’ve been in love with the ‘Swans’ issue for so many years,” Rinna gushed, recalling the list’s first iteration by Truman Capote. “It’s like a feather in the cap for my daughters to be featured. It’s the most classy, chic, fabulous magazine out there.”