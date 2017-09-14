The 5 Best Monte Carlo Restaurants to Visit During the Monaco Yacht Show

If you’re heading to the Monaco Yacht Show and looking for somewhere to eat this September, options in Monte Carlo abound. Plenty of the super luxe hotels offer dining options, and they’re not all seafood-based.

There’s Le Louis XV, a restaurant with three Michelin stars that recently underwent an extensive makeover, including Hermès influenced ensembles for the waitstaff. Elsa reinvents vegetables, La Marée Monaco serves up seafood with a view, Buddha-Bar is the night life spot and YOSHI has unpretentious Asian food, proving there’s something for everyone—once they’re done with the casino.

Head to Le Louis XV for local seafood, Mediterranean flavors and a menu by chef de cuisine, Dominique Lory, and famous French chef, Alain Ducasse. The restaurant won three Michelin stars and recently reopened after an extensive makeover. Embrace the lengthy wine list since you’re on vacation, and be sure to pose on the balcony for Instagram purposes (with wine glass in hand, of course). Everything about the restaurant is chic, including the waitstaff uniforms, as they were designed by Marine Halna du Fretay, formerly the ready-to-wear designer at Hermès.

The first exclusively organic Michelin-starred restaurant is helmed by executive chef Paolo Sari and has a California vibe, with plenty of vegetables and of course, fresh seafood. Try the Farmer’s Market menu if you’re plant based, or branch out and go for the inventive Inspiration Menu. After the restaurant opened in the Monte Carlo Beach Hotel, it caused The New York Times to question if carrots were the new caviar (the jury’s still out on that one).

Seafood platters and fresh fruit abound at this waterfront hot spot. Truly, what could be better than caviar and waterfront views while on vacation? Well, aside from winning big at Blackjack. Keep in mind, La Marée Monaco isn’t your average seafood joint. The fresh catches are displayed and salted right in front of you. And if you’re lucky, you’ll be in town for the fireworks display over the water, since you’ll already have a front row view.

If you’re tired of seafood and searching for something a bit more inventive, try Monaco’s Buddha-Bar. The restaurant/bar/sometimes club sits on the former site of the Cabaret, a famous early 20th century venue. Now, it’s a bit more modern, with appearances from a resident DJ at the Lounge Bar. Get ready to go clubbing, with sushi in hand, and feel a bit like you’re in South Beach.

For another Japanese restaurant with a far less clubby vibe, try Yoshi. The first Joël Robuchon Japanese restaurant in the world provides authentic eats—made by the “Chef of the Century.” It helps that Japanese chef Takéo Yamazaki is assisting. There’s a sushi bar and Japanese garden, created by landscape artist Jacques Messin, so it’s a far different aesthetic than Buddha-Bar.