The Naadam Pop-Up Is Inspired by Sustainable Mongolian Cashmere

By 09/11/17 1:54pm
Naadam is opening their first brick and mortar shop in Soho. Scroll through to see inside the sustainable cashmere brand's chic new Nolita shop.
Courtesy Naadam
The shop is located at 266 Elizabeth Street.
Courtesy Naadam
The store will stock all the luxe cashmere apparel associated with the brand.
Courtesy Naadam
The pop-up coincides with the launch of Naadam Home.
Courtesy Naadam
Advertisement
Advertisement
It's the brand's first foray into interiors.
Courtesy Naadam
The home line currently offers three items.
Courtesy Naadam
The store will also hold monogramming events.
Courtesy Naadam
Advertisement
Advertisement
The brand's co-founders decided to launch Naadam after a trip to Mongolia.
Courtesy Naadam
And the locale inspired the design for this store.
The store will also host a rotating shop-in-shop, featuring other brands dedicated to conscious consumerism.
Courtesy Naadam
Advertisement
Advertisement
The pop-up will remain open through the end of the year.
Courtesy Naadam
Slideshow | List
- / 11

Naadam, the ethical and sustainable brand known for its luxurious, cozy cashmere sweaters and tees, is opening its first brick and mortar store.

The company offers men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and sources all its material responsibly and sustainably through nomadic Mongolian herders—co-founders Matt Scanlan and Diederik Rijsemus created the brand in 2012, after a trip to Mongolia. And now, Naadam is opening a pop-up shop at 266 Elizabeth Street in Nolita, opening Monday, September 11.

Naadam is a New York-based brand, so we knew that we wanted to bring our brand to life in the place where it was born—outside of Mongolia, of course,” the brand’s co-founder and CEO, Matt Scanlan, told the Observer. The area “continues to be hotbed for emerging, independent brands and we knew that it was the right place to be for our first foray into brick and mortar retail. We also wanted to find a space that we could make our own, a blank canvas that would come to represent the world of Naadam.” 

The cozy throw is made of a full kilo of cashmere. Courtesy Naadam

Indeed, the geographical source of Naadam’s cashmere inspired the interior design of the shop. “The pop up is designed to look like a Mongolian yurt—or Ger as they call it deep into the Gobi Desert,” Scanlan explained. “From the crown/oculus roof to the 100-year-old Mongolian rugs throughout the store, this is paying homage to the brand’s founding and to the Mongolian herders who work tirelessly to provide us with the fairest and rarest cashmere in the world.”

“The store is ultimately an abstraction of Mongolia—and is allowing us to represent our origins in a elevated, luxury setting,” he added. The pop-up coincides with the launch of Naadam Home, the company’s first foray into interiors. The three-piece cashmere collection is comprised of  the Kilo Throw (aptly named after the full kilo of cashmere it’s made of), as well as the Kaido Euro Pillow Sham and Kasaya Pillow Sham and Pouch.

“With Naadam Home, we are able to expand our mission as a brand to a new aspect of our consumers’ lives, bringing the finest cashmere, at the fairest price, to the places and spaces where they often look for comfort the most,” Scanlan noted. “It’s about making the best possible version of that product.” That’s why Naadam is starting with three items in a slew of colors, resulting in a total of six variations.

Each month, the pop-up is hosting an in-store monogramming event, where shoppers receive the stitching free with purchase. There will also be a rotating “shop-in-shop,” featuring emerging brands that are dedicated to “conscious consumerism,” which is aligns with Naadam’s ethos of sustainability and social impact.

At the moment, the pop-up is expected to remain open throughout the end of this year, but Scanlan isn’t ruling out the possibility of a permanent shop in the future. “Naadam is entreating an exciting next chapter, with new categories and new materials. So at this point, I’ll never say never.”

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page