Netflix May Score Passengers Free Wi-Fi on Airplanes

Netflix is looking to take a new approach to its aggressive subscription expansion initiative. Rather than stay locked in a battle with Hulu, Amazon and other streaming services for the same old customer base, Netflix is looking to target the skies (while still taking on all streaming competition on the ground).

Variety reports from Monday’s 2017 APEX Expo that beginning in 2018, the company will offer bandwidth-efficient technology for mobile devices to airline carriers around the world. Per the outlet, the streaming service is hoping to entice more airlines to offer low-cost or free Wi-Fi to travelers.

Here’s the deal, according to Netflix: airline carriers can save up to 75 percent in bandwidth costs with their mobile technology while Netflix corners the market on airway entertainment. Seems like a win-win from quick glance, especially for passengers. Back in 2015, Netflix partnered with Virgin America to provide free, in-flight Wi-Fi on select carriers. Since then, according to the outlet, it has also reached deals with Aeromexico, Qantas and Virgin Australia.

Such a deal would allow passengers to access Netflix from their own devices while flying and help to build a “sustainable model” of low-cost or free in-flight Wi-Fi for airlines. This improves customer satisfaction and helps out with airline reputation. In turn, the streaming service views the strategy as an “incremental customer-acquisition avenue” that will help keep its subscription numbers up.

As of 2016, Netflix is available in 190 countries across the globe.