The Changing Shape of the Vibrator Biz in 5 New Sex Toys







Alicia Sinclair, the founder of COTR, which makes a couple different lines of sex toys, was explaining the differences between the four models of vibrating butt plugs she had on display, when a young woman and man walked by behind us at the 2017 Sex Expo in Greenpoint Sunday. We heard her say to him, “There’s so many wands. How does anyone choose?”

Our thought exactly.

We’re going to make no claims to expertise with this post. Rather, this is a ground level view of what’s new in electronic sex toys from someone visiting this world with the same wide-eyed view of other newcomers. We walked around the Brooklyn Expo Center about a half dozen times this weekend, looking for stuff that seemed just a little bit different than what we all normally think of when we think of motorized dildos.

One recurring theme: waterproof vibrators. Apparently, rubber ducky hasn’t been making bathtime quite fun enough.

Conversations weren’t always easy. It’s hard to talk when there’s a simulated orgasm competition going down on stage and cam girls are walking around, but we think we found a few cool new spins on battery-powered intimacy (the oldest toy shown, Dame’s Eva, has only been around since 2014). And if motorized dildos isn’t something you’ve ever thought about but maybe you want to, then this might be a good post to start with.