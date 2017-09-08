NJ Politics Digest: A White House Meeting on the Gateway Project

Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Cory Booker and more than a dozen elected officials from New Jersey and New York had a high stakes meeting with President Trump on Thursday over federal funding of the Gateway project. But it doesn’t appear much progress was made in securing funds for the crucial infrastructure project.

A federal judge paused Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial to warn federal prosecutors about turning the case into a “tabloid trial.” U.S. District Judge William Walls said some questions honing in on an email Menendez wrote to his top donor and co-defendant were “irrelevant” to the trial.

Quote of the Day: “I don’t think it is a sin for him to want a limestone bath per se. One of my favorite aspects is the rain shower. If anyone’s been in a rain shower, they’d appreciate that.” — Judge Walls on Menendez staying in a luxiurious Paris hotel.

Little Movement on Gateway Funding After White House Meeting

The top elected officials from New Jersey and New York traveled to the White House on Thursday and made clear to President Trump the need for federal funding for the Gateway project, but there was little movement securing the money for the nearly $30 billion infrastructure program.

Menendez Judge Warns Prosecutors Not to Put on a ‘Tabloid Trial’

U.S. District Judge William Walls on the second day of Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial put court proceedings on hold to warn federal prosecutors not to veer into “tabloid trial” territory.

Gibson Dunn Alum Challenging Lance for Congress

Goutam Jois, a lawyer who just left the New York firm Gibson Dunn and Crutcher, announced Thursday that he will be challenging Rep. Leonard Lance (R-7) in the 2018 midterms.

Stile: Portrait of Menendez as senator living life in fast lane central to trial

As expected, federal prosecutors cast U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez as a grubby, swamp creature of Washington, D.C., living by his own rules — and above his means.

The Bob Menendez trial: Will Hudson County history repeat itself?

The day before the trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez on corruption charges, I was talking it over with a veteran of the Hudson County political wars who is my go-to guy on all matters Menendez.

These 2 embattled N.J. Republicans are getting outside help

A super political action committee with ties to House Speaker Paul Ryan has opened offices in the congressional districts of two embattled New Jersey Republicans.

Trump’s taxes stay secret as committee rejects maneuver by Pascrell

Rep. Bill Pascrell’s continuing quest to get a look at President Donald Trump’s tax returns hit another setback on Thursday with another party-line rejection in the House Ways and Means Committee.

Guadagno to target ethics – and Murphy – as Menendez faces trial

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, the Republican Party’s nominee for governor, plans to propose a sweeping set of measures designed to curb the influence of special interests and place a check on personal ambitions, two elements that have led to New Jersey’s notorious reputation for breeding corruption.

Lesniak to Bow Out of Senate, But Not Out of Politics

New Jersey’s second-longest-serving lawmaker, Sen. Raymond Lesniak will be leaving the Senate in January when his term ends.

New facility built with $260M in tax breaks is up and running in Camden

Holtec opened the doors of its new waterfront facility here Thursday.

Doblin: Four years ago, before the ‘traffic problems’ in Fort Lee

A conductor Wednesday on the train from Hoboken asked about work. I replied I was gearing up for the governor’s race. He asked, “Isn’t that next year?” That’s what happens when no outsize personality is running. That wasn’t the case four years ago.

At Miss America, Miss New Jersey had to answer for Chris Christie

Kaitlyn Schoeffel, Miss New Jersey 2017, is reaping the benefits of being an Atlantic City native this week at the 2018 Miss America pageant.

