NJ Politics Digest: Melgen Attorney Threatened Government Officials, Witness Says

An attorney for Salomon Melgen, the wealthy Florida eye doctor accused of bribing Sen. Bob Menendez, threatened to use Melgen’s political connections to “cause a lot of problems” if a government agency didn’t help resolve a contract dispute, a Commerce Department official testified Monday, according to reports.

The official, Scott Smith, told jurors he thought the comment referred to Menendez, according to the Associated Press. Federal prosecutors argue Menendez used his influence to advance Melgen’s interests in exchange for gifts, trips and campaign contributions.

A whopping 84 percent of New Jersey likely voters think Menendez should resign if he’s convicted at his corruption trial, according to a new Suffolk University/USA Today Network poll. The survey also showed that Democrat Phil Murphy maintains a wide lead over Republican Kim Guadagno in the New Jersey governor’s race.

And a New Jersey fundraiser for the Democratic Governors Association was expected to raise at least $450,000 on Monday. The event was a collaboration between Murphy and South Jersey power broker George Norcross.

Quote of the Day: “I became mayor under this dark cloud, but I’m going to make sure the light shines out. Something good is going to come out of this.” — Paterson Interim Mayor Ruby Cotton after Joey Torres resigned on Monday.

Murphy Supports NFL Players Who Protested During National Anthem

Phil Murphy, the Democratic nominee for governor, said Monday that he was dumbfounded by how President Trump picked fights with professional athletes over the weekend, and said he supported the NFL players who protested in response.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

DGA Fundraiser With Norcross, Murphy Set to Raise $450K

A New Jersey fundraiser for the Democratic Governors Association on Monday evening is expected to raise at least $450,000, according to a source close to the organizers.

Salvador Rizzo, Observer Read more

Murphy Ahead By 19 Points Over Guadagno in New Poll

Democrat Phil Murphy maintains a wide lead over Republican Kim Guadagno in the New Jersey governor’s race with six weeks to go until Election Day, according to a poll released Monday.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

New Jersey voters who elected Trump don’t regret it, poll says

Despite the failed attempts by the Republican party to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the ongoing investigations into Russian election interference, and the historic low approval ratings for a president in his first term, the overwhelming majority of New Jerseyans who elected President Donald Trump said they “feel good” about that decision in a poll by Suffolk University.

The Record Read more

Menendez friend tried to intimidate government officials with political connections, witness says

A representative of Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen used the doctor’s connections to Sen. Robert Menendez to threaten Commerce Department officials and try to get them to help Melgen’s business interests in the Dominican Republic, according to court testimony on Monday.

Politico Read more

‘A bull in the Commerce Department china shop’ and other Menendez trial takeaways

As prosecutors sought to show Menendez also attempted to conceal the alleged bribes, defense attorneys on Monday took steps to highlight what they portrayed as honest efforts to document gifts from a longtime friend.

NJ.com Read more

A website is letting people bet on Sen. Menendez’s corruption trial

A website is giving people the chance to profit off the fate of a legislator who prosecutors say profited off his office.

NJ101.5 Read more

Vulnerable Congressman Lance navigates messy Trump era politics

This gray-haired Republican in deep-blue New Jersey has become a crucial moderate vote in the fight to enact Trump’s agenda. And Lance’s ability to navigate the confused politics of the Trump era will help decide the House majority next year.

Associated Press Read more

U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges rejection of Scott Garrett for federal bank post

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is urging the Senate Banking Committee not to approve former Rep. Scott Garrett’s nomination to be chairman of the Export-Import Bank, which helps finance international trade.

The Record Read more

By the numbers: How Trump’s newest Obamacare repeal would still slam N.J.

Having failed in their previous attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are itching to make one last try this week.

NJ.com Read more

House weighs tax relief for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria victims that Sandy victims did not get

Democrats criticized a Republican-crafted disaster tax relief package before a scheduled vote on Monday because victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria would get benefits that were not approved after Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The Record Read more

Lawmakers ask NJ Transit chief about Record probe of train engineers, office space

New Jersey lawmakers asked the executive director of NJ Transit on Monday about the agency’s loss of locomotive engineers to Metro-North and its purchase of empty office space it had been leasing.

The Record Read more

Murphy Questions Why State Takeovers Target Communities of Color

New Jersey has been a national forerunner in state intervention in its most troubled public schools, starting with its takeover of Jersey City schools in 1989 and then with Paterson and Newark within a decade later.

NJSpotlight Read more

What Bill Bradley had to say about Trump criticizing athletes’ protests

Bill Bradley, a former New York Knicks basketball star and former U.S. senator from New Jersey, urged fans and players to reject President Donald Trump’s attacks on athletes refusing to stand for the National Anthem “in no uncertain terms.”

NJ.com Read more

NJEA Flexes its Muscles, Takes on Sweeney

What has 200,000 members, a deep-pocketed super PAC, and one of the most powerful presences in all New Jersey politics?

NJSpotlight Read more

Paterson’s new mayor comes to City Hall while Torres packs up

Hours after Jose “Joey” Torres resigned, Paterson’s new mayor arrived at City Hall late Monday morning, promising to try to remove the “dark cloud” created by her predecessor’s corruption conviction.

Paterson Press Read more

Gov. Florio: Failure to improve NJ Transit now will prove costly later

Left unattended, concrete will crack and bridges will weaken. Stopping that from happening requires much more attention – and money – than New Jersey has been willing to invest in recent years.

NJ.com Read more