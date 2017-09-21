NJ Politics Digest: Menendez May Choose Between Trial and Senate Vote

Sen. Bob Menendez could face a tough choice next week: be in the courtroom for his high-stakes corruption trial, or be on the Senate floor for a crucial vote on a repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to put a bill that would scrap former President Obama’s health law to a vote before Sept. 30. If a vote is scheduled during his trial, a Menendez spokesman told Observer that the senator will “weigh very heavily” whether his absence would make or break the legislation.

Gov. Chris Christie came out against the Senate bill on Wednesday, saying it would rob the state of billions of dollars of federal funding. He said the bill “is too injurious to the people of New Jersey.”

Meanwhile, prosecutors argued Menendez purposely failed to report flights taken on co-defendant Salomon Melgen’s private jet. Prosecutors allege the flights were bribes from Melgen, a wealthy Florida eye doctor who they say wanted the senator’s help securing his own interests.

Quote of the Day: “This is complete honesty on manipulation of the media. This is what I’m attempting to do. I’m attempting to get you to write about what I want you to write about.” — Gov. Chris Christie to reporters.

Poll Alert: A Fox News poll of registered voters has Democrat Phil Murphy leading Republican Kim Guadagno by 13 points in the governor’s race. Murphy had 42 percent support, compared to 29 percent for Guadagno, according to the poll. A recent Quinnipiac poll of likely voters — considered more authoritative because of the more reliable sample — gave Murphy a 25-point lead.

New Jersey Has the Worst Finances in the Nation, Report Says

New Jersey is nearly $209 billion in debt and has the worst finances of any state in the nation, according to a report released Tuesday.

Christie Opposes GOP Bill to Repeal Obamacare

Gov. Chris Christie on Wednesday came out against a Republican Senate bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, telling reporters the health bill would harm New Jersey residents and take away billions of dollars in federal funding from the state.

With Graham-Cassidy Deadline Looming, Menendez Could Face Tough Choice

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced on Wednesday that the latest GOP effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act —the Graham-Cassidy Bill— will likely be put up for a vote next week, something that means Sen. Bob Menendez may soon have to choose between attending his ongoing federal corruption trial or making his way to Washington D.C. to cast a vote.

Prosecutors Say Menendez Knowingly Concealed Flights and Gifts

Prosecutors arguing the federal corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez said on Wednesday that the senator purposely failed to report flights taken on co-defendant Salomon Melgen’s private jet in 2008 and 2010.

From sex to slog: How the Menendez trial went from ‘tabloid’ to tedium

When federal prosecutors investigating U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez brought a Ukrainian model before a grand jury in 2013, they bluntly pressed her about her relationship with a donor accused of bribing the senator.

After Equifax scandal, Menendez bill would guard against hacks

After lawyers and prosecutors argued his continuing corruption case in Newark, U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez appeared in Hoboken Wednesday to announce a consumer protection bill and criticize Equifax executives for failing to protect credit data and then their company stock while delaying disclosing the company had been hacked.

Why Christie says your property taxes could spike next year

Gov. Chris Christie said Wednesday a measure both Republicans and Democrats credit for helping to curb rising property taxes will expire at the end of the year unless Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy throws his support behind it before Dec. 31.

Sorry, Christie: Shaq is switching political teams

Newark native and basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal backed Gov. Chris Christie in 2013. But he’s splitting with the outgoing Republican in this year’s election. O’Neal is slated to endorsed Democratic nominee Phil Murphy on Monday.

Christie’s ‘awkward’ moment with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski

Gov. Chris Christie was appearing on the 10th anniversary special of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday when something, well … awkward happened.

Weinberg calls on Space to resign

The state Senate’s second highest-ranking member is calling on Assemblyman Parker Space to resign over his use of the word “bitch” to describe one of his opponents.

Space Punches Back: I’ll Resign When Every Democrat Takes A Polygraph

“I will resign when every Democrat legislator and every Democrat candidate up to and including Phil Murphy, take a polygraph to determine whether or not they have ever used the same word. Afterwards, we can all resign together,” Space said.

Amtrak plan would bring more track closures to Penn Station in 2018

NJ Transit riders could be affected by more track closures in New York Penn Station planned for the first six months of 2018.

At MacArthur’s office, a skirmish in the health-care battle

The little group met up outside Rep. Tom MacArthur’s district office in Marlton just before 11 a.m. Health care was back on the national political agenda — in an unwelcome way, in their opinion — and these constituents of the Republican congressman from Burlington and Ocean Counties were back on resistance.

What happened when NJ intervened in a small town’s council

In the tiny borough of 854 residents, the biggest news source isn’t a newspaper or a Facebook page, but a bulletin board that sits outside the post office on N. Rochdale Road.

N.J. lawmaker seeks to get the lead out of drinking water in schools

The top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee is pushing his colleagues to support legislation offering grants to public schools so they can replace drinking fountains tainted by lead.

Retooling and Reviving New Jersey’s Manufacturing Heritage

From robotics and automation to biotech and chemical engineering, a group of state lawmakers in the midst of evaluating New Jersey policies related to the manufacturing industry got a crash course yesterday on how technology is reshaping a sector that used to dominate the state’s economy.

Opinion: Doing Murphy Math – Taxing Millionaires Won’t Cut It

The year was 1938. Franklin D. Roosevelt occupied the White House, struggling to lift the nation from the depths of its most punishing Great Depression.

