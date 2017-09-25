NJ Politics Digest: Paterson Mayor Torres Pleads Guilty to Corruption Charges

Paterson Mayor Joey Torres pleaded guilty to corruption charges on Friday and could get prison time for his role in a scheme to have city employees do construction work on a relative’s warehouse.

Torres, who for months said he was innocent, faces up to fives years in prison, according to reports. He and his co-defendants must also repay Paterson $10,000 as restitution for overtime the city workers received. Torres will be replaced as mayor by City Council President Ruby Cotton until the May 2018 election.

Federal investigators are looking into whether Woodcliff Lake — where Republican lieutenant governor candidate Carlos Rendo is mayor — violated a religious land use law, according to Politico. The probe stems from a Jewish organization’s claims that it was repeatedly blocked from buying a property for a new worship center. On Friday, Republican gubernatorial nominee Kim Guadagno said she has “complete confidence” in her running mate and called the probe a “routine investigation.”

And Sen. Bob Menendez said he would skip his corruption trial if necessary this week to vote against a Senate bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. But the health bill might not come up for a vote. Several key GOP senators have come out against the legislation, putting the bill’s passage in doubt.

Quote of the Day: “No matter what personal sacrifice I will face, when Republicans bring the bill to the Senate floor I will be there to vote against it and resist.” — Sen. Bob Menendez announcing he would skip his trial to vote against repealing the ACA.

Menendez Will Leave Trial to Vote Against Graham-Cassidy if Necessary

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez on Friday promised to be present for next week’s Senate vote on the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, the most recent Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, even if it means stepping away from his ongoing federal corruption trial.

Local Leaders Urge Lawmakers to Extend Police and Fire Salary Cap

Local officials from across the state warned Friday that public services could be slashed if state lawmakers don’t permanently extend a 2 percent cap on yearly salary increases for police and firefighters.

Christie: Space Should Apologize for Vulgar Insult

Gov. Chris Christie said Friday that Assemblyman Parker Space should apologize for using a vulgar insult to describe one of his female opponents.

Guadagno Stands By Rendo Despite Federal Investigation in Woodcliff Lake

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kim Guadagno on Friday said that she has “complete confidence” in her running mate Carlos Rendo despite allegations of religious discrimination in Woodcliff Lake, the Bergen County community where he is mayor.

Murphy, Guadagno Murky on Details in Key Agenda Items

New Jersey’s two top candidates to succeed Republican Chris Christie as governor are weeks away from Election Day but have been fuzzy on a couple of their own key policy ideas.

Phil Murphy takes his town hall to Montclair

At the top of and toward the end of his town hall meeting in Montclair on Saturday, Phil Murphy summed up his biggest priority on the first day of his term as governor if he wins in November – the state’s economy.

Mayor Joey Torres pleads guilty to corruption charges

Paterson Mayor Joey Torres pleaded guilty to corruption charges Friday afternoon, despite saying for months after his indictment that he would be vindicated in the courts.

Christie: White House ‘didn’t change my mind’ on Graham-Cassidy

Gov. Chris Christie said he was contacted by the White House after he said he opposed Republicans’ latest effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

They’re called ‘boat checks’ — Christie’s last bid to reduce mega payouts to public retirees

Christie’s Department of Community Affairs has proposed a rule that could take effect by year’s end that would nibble away at the size of the checks by saying that, going forward, unused time will be paid out at the rate an employee was being paid when he or she banked it, rather than at the person’s end-of-year salary.

Investigation: NJ Transit facing staffing crisis that could mean more delays

Chronic underfunding. A deadly crash. Failed federal safety tests. Now, NJ Transit, the beleaguered transportation agency that nearly half a million commuters rely upon each day, is facing a staffing crisis so severe that it may take two years to replace train engineers who have left the agency. That could mean more canceled trains and more delays for commuters.

NJ Not on Target to Reach Greenhouse Goal by 2050

The state is going to require much steeper reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions to reach a goal to lower carbon pollution to 1990 levels by 2050, according to a new report by researchers at the Rutgers Climate Institute.

Moran: Classroom teachers: Your union leaders are gouging you

If you find a flat rock on a muddy riverbank, and flip it over, the slimy little critters that live underneath scurry away to hide in the muck, as if caught red-handed.

Mulshine: Murphy’s spending would require Jon Corzine’s tolls

The former Democratic governor didn’t do the wannabe Democratic governor any favors last week when he introduced that plan for a massive money-grab at the expense of the driving public.

Margate doctor admits $24 million prescription-fraud scheme

A Margate doctor admitted Friday morning to more than $24 million in prescription fraud in connection with a large-scale federal investigation.

Editorial: Torres is guilty, Paterson déjà vu

Joey Torres pleaded guilty to corruption charges. On Friday, Paterson’s mayor joined the line of other Passaic County mayors who have abused the people’s trust – Paterson’s Marty Barnes and Passaic’s Joseph Lipari, Sammy Rivera and Alex Blanco. It is an ignoble tradition.

Editorial: Christie pegs his legacy on the drug fight, but deserves a B-minus at best

The opioid epidemic has hit New Jersey with the force of a hurricane, and Gov. Chris Christie has thrown himself at the problem with the energy and determination that the crisis demands, most recently by proposing a $200 million program that includes a menu of sensible proposals.

