‘Pretty Little Liars’ Showrunner I. Marlene King Is Making Home Moves

By 09/15/17 10:12am
'Pretty Little Liars' creator I. Marlene King is ready to offload her Sunset Strip home. Scroll through to see inside the home.
Hilton & Hyland
King has moved on to a home in Encino.
Hilton & Hyland
The home was originally built in 1921.
Hilton & Hyland
She's owned the house since 2003.
Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
Advertisement
She paid $1.65 million when she bought it over a decade ago.
Hilton & Hyland
King is listing the house for nearly $4.5 million.
Hilton & Hyland
There's room for a potential gym or studio in the garage.
Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
Advertisement
There's a breakfast room, as well as a formal dining room.
Hilton & Hyland
The master suite is on the second level.
Hilton & Hyland
There's a brick fireplace in the living room.
Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
Advertisement
The eat-in kitchen has a breakfast island.
Hilton & Hyland
One of three bathrooms.
Hilton & Hyland
There's a study off of the living room.
Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
Advertisement
There's a pool and dining set-up outside.
Hilton & Hyland
The 0.31-acre property is behind a gate.
Hilton & Hyland
There are two additional bedrooms, in addition to the master suite.
Hilton & Hyland
Slideshow | List
- / 16

Now that Pretty Little Liars aired its series finale, showrunner I. Marlene King is moving on.

King recently purchased a five-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home in Encino, doling out $5.3 million for the 7,699-square-foot residence.

It’s quite a bit larger than her previous digs, a 3,557-square-foot Sunset Strip home she bought for $1.65 million in 2003. Now that King has closed on her new, larger residence, she has apparently decided it’s time to part ways with the smaller, three-bedroom, three-bathroom house, which she has listed for $4.5 million.

I. Marlene King with the stars of ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ Flickr

Even though it’s smaller than the Encino house, this home is in the fashionable West Hollywood neighborhood—it’s where Kendall Jenner recently sold her own unlucky home. King’s residence was built in 1921, and still maintains classic period details, per the listing held by Hilton & Hyland broker Brett Lawyer.

There’s a fireplace in the living room, as well as dark wood floors and French doors. The kitchen is equipped with a center island, and there’s a separate breakfast room as well as a formal dining room.

The master suite, with a walk-in closet, is on the second floor. Additional features on the 0.31-acre property include a pool and a small outdoor dining space.

King isn’t the only one from the Pretty Little Liars set making real estate moves—Ashley Benson sold her own home on the Sunset Strip in March this year, while Troian Bellisario purchased a four-bedroom Los Angeles house in Los Angeles for $3.89 million. And in non-housing related news, Sasha Pieterse is preparing for her appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page