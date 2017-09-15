‘Pretty Little Liars’ Showrunner I. Marlene King Is Making Home Moves

There are two additional bedrooms, in addition to the master suite.

The master suite is on the second level.

There's room for a potential gym or studio in the garage.

She paid $1.65 million when she bought it over a decade ago.

'Pretty Little Liars' creator I. Marlene King is ready to offload her Sunset Strip home.















Now that Pretty Little Liars aired its series finale, showrunner I. Marlene King is moving on.

King recently purchased a five-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home in Encino, doling out $5.3 million for the 7,699-square-foot residence.

It’s quite a bit larger than her previous digs, a 3,557-square-foot Sunset Strip home she bought for $1.65 million in 2003. Now that King has closed on her new, larger residence, she has apparently decided it’s time to part ways with the smaller, three-bedroom, three-bathroom house, which she has listed for $4.5 million.

Even though it’s smaller than the Encino house, this home is in the fashionable West Hollywood neighborhood—it’s where Kendall Jenner recently sold her own unlucky home. King’s residence was built in 1921, and still maintains classic period details, per the listing held by Hilton & Hyland broker Brett Lawyer.

There’s a fireplace in the living room, as well as dark wood floors and French doors. The kitchen is equipped with a center island, and there’s a separate breakfast room as well as a formal dining room.

The master suite, with a walk-in closet, is on the second floor. Additional features on the 0.31-acre property include a pool and a small outdoor dining space.

King isn’t the only one from the Pretty Little Liars set making real estate moves—Ashley Benson sold her own home on the Sunset Strip in March this year, while Troian Bellisario purchased a four-bedroom Los Angeles house in Los Angeles for $3.89 million. And in non-housing related news, Sasha Pieterse is preparing for her appearance on Dancing with the Stars.