Prince William Finally Spoke Out About Kate Middleton’s Pregnancy

If you’ve been wondering what Prince William thinks about the news of the newest addition to his royal brood, he’s keeping his constituents updated accordingly.

At a recent conference for mental health, Prince William admitted there’s “not much sleep” going on at his house with the news. That could be because Prince George is switching schools and starts today at his brand new institution. Perhaps it’s because the Swedish royals are popping out babies at an alarming rate and he senses competition. Or, it could have something to do with Kate Middleton’s extreme morning sickness.

Prince William chatted about his wife at the conference. As he went down the receiving line, everyone was asking about the latest baby news. Always a good sport, he responded by calling it “very good news” and saying “it’s always a bit anxious to start with, but she’s well,” adding, “We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating.”

It’s unclear what said celebration will entail, but may we suggest a familial outing before the third child’s arrival? Perhaps they can all venture to Disneyland incognito, giving Prince George the perfect chance to chuck his knee socks once and for all. Of course, if the forthcoming baby is a boy, there’s the ideal opportunity for collared shirt and high sock hand-me-downs. After all, Kate Middleton is infamous for outfit repeating. Why shouldn’t her children embrace her knack for re-wearing favorite accessories?