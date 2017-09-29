Here’s How Off-White Interpreted Princess Diana’s Most Iconic Outfits

A slew of the late royal's looks hit the Paris runways.
Getty Images
There's no mistaking this powder blue suit.
Getty Images/Courtesy Off-White
Both of these looks are utterly timeless.
Getty Images/Courtesy Off-White
Naomi Campbell rocks the bike shorts that Princess Diana made a signature.
Getty Images/Courtesy Off-White
Abloh's take on funeral chic.
Getty Images/Courtesy Off-White
Check out those scrunched socks.
Getty Images/Courtesy Off-White
Fluffy tulle? That's cool.
Getty Images/Courtesy Off-White
If you look closely, there's a matching red stripe on this Off-White Gown.
Getty Images/Courtesy Off-White
A classic camel coat, in two ways.
Getty Images/Courtesy Off-White
That iconic wedding gown, in a modern day iteration.
Getty Images/Courtesy Off-White
Kaia Gerber emulates Princess Di in her jeans.
Getty Images/Courtesy Off-White
Given the current obsessions with all things royal—and the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana‘s death—Off-White designer Virgil Abloh was rather smart to broadcast the theme of his Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show well before it debuted. Way back in July of this summer, he shared an image of a mood board that was entirely covered with pictures of Princess Diana. Captioned “one woman, 40 @off____white looks in the works come september,” it looked as if he was going to be taking a deep dive into the sartorial choices of the beloved princess.

And that’s exactly what he did. Debuting at Paris Fashion Week, Abloh’s recent collection calls to mind quite a few getups worn by Princess Diana, from her faded blue jeans to her pastel-hued skirt suits. Even Diana’s extravagant and voluminous wedding dress was given an overhaul by Off-White, in layers upon layers of peach colored tulle.

In a nod to the media’s obsession with Princess Diana, there were clutches made from the titles of various tabloids and publications, including Time and People. And as a perfect reference to her nickname as the People’s Princess, Abloh even had his models walk the runway in sensible sneakers (that he designed in collaboration with Nike), while holding their stilettos (which were created in partnership with Jimmy Choo). Closing the show was Naomi Campbell, who donned a pair of spandex bike shorts, similar to the workout gear Princess Diana was often photographed wearing.

Click through to see all the influential outfits worn by Princess Diana, which have been revived and modernized by Off-White.

